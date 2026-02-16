Tax Mogul Mashi Epting Leads Global 5:15AM Prayer Movement Empowering Women to access Power, Purpose & Profit

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Entrepreneur, tax strategist, and faith-driven leader Mashi Epting today announced Power Purpose and Profit (PPP), a two-day leadership and wealth activation experience taking place April 3 and April 4, 2026, in Atlanta, Georgia. The event will convene high-achieving women, founders, executives, and emerging leaders for an immersive experience focused on strategic growth, economic empowerment, spiritual alignment, and legacy building.Power Purpose and Profit emerges from nearly a decade of Mashi’s leadership in the financial services industry. After incorporating her first tax office in Dallas, Texas in 2017, she rapidly expanded operations into Houston and Monroe, Louisiana under Complete Taxes. By 2019, she launched a tax software and professional development platform that has since trained thousands of tax professionals nationwide, mentored 17 multimillion-dollar earners, and helped hundreds of entrepreneurs surpass six figures. In 2022 alone, her network exceeded 1,000 agents and generated over $20 million in revenue. Today, alongside her business portfolio, Mashi leads a global 5:15 AM CST prayer call uniting hundreds of women daily in faith-centered leadership and disciplined execution.Power Purpose and Profit is designed as a scalable platform for women building businesses, leading organizations, and positioning themselves for long-term influence. The experience combines a structured daytime conference with an elevated evening legacy event, creating a curated environment where strategy, faith-informed leadership, and meaningful connection intersect.“Power Purpose and Profit was created to provide women with a room where faith-informed leadership and financial strategy can exist in the same conversation,” said Mashi Epting, Founder of Power Purpose and Profit. “This experience is about clarity, execution, and building wealth with intention. It is structured for women who are serious about impact and generational positioning.”Day One Women’s Leadership ConferenceFriday, April 3, 2026The opening day conference will deliver a six-hour intensive program centered on leadership positioning, operational clarity, financial activation, and purposeful networking. Programming will include featured guest speakers, expert panels, and collaborative sessions designed to provide attendees with practical frameworks and measurable next steps. The conference experience is structured to extend beyond inspiration, equipping participants with tools for sustained economic growth and intentional leadership.General Admission includes full access to conference programming and networking sessions.VIP Two-Day ExperienceVIP attendees receive an expanded experience designed for deeper engagement and enhanced access. In addition to full conference admission, VIP benefits include reserved seating, 30-day Inner Circle community access, a professional headshot experience, a curated gift bag, and exclusive admission to the Inaugural All Black Legacy Dinner Ball.Day Two: Inaugural All Black Legacy Dinner BallSaturday, April 4, 2026Atlanta, GAHosted by Marcus and Mashi Rutledge, the Legacy Dinner Ball is a formal evening curated for leaders focused on influence, investment, and generational wealth. The experience will include premium dining and cocktails, distinguished guest speakers, an executive panel conversation, and high-level strategic networking. The all-black dress code reinforces the elevated and intentional atmosphere of the evening.About Mashi EptingMashi Epting is a business executive, tax strategist, Accredited Investor, multi-state licensed life agent, speaker, author, and philanthropic leader. With nearly a decade of experience advising entrepreneurs and professionals, she specializes in strategic development, financial positioning, and holistic leadership growth. Through coaching, consulting, live experiences, and her global early-morning prayer movement, she equips women to scale profitably while maintaining clarity of vision and alignment of purpose.Additional information and tickets are available at:Media Contact:info@whoismashi.com

