Peralta Associates and Defense Named a Top Firewatch Provider in the United States by NFPA

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Peralta Associates and Defense Named a Top Firewatch Provider in the United States by NFPAPeralta Associates and Defense, a national security and risk management firm, has been recognized as a leading Firewatch services provider in the United States by the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), highlighting the company’s commitment to fire prevention, life safety, and regulatory compliance across multiple industries.Peralta Associates and Defense delivers comprehensive firewatch prevention services nationwide, combining highly trained security officers, advanced drone technology, and integrated camera surveillance systems to protect commercial, industrial, construction, and government facilities. The firm’s proactive, technology-enhanced approach ensures continuous monitoring and rapid response in situations where fire protection systems are impaired or high-risk conditions exist.“Our mission is to safeguard life and property through vigilance, innovation, and accountability,” said Eddie Peralta, CEO of Peralta Associates and Defense. “Being recognized for our firewatch capabilities reflects the dedication of our officers and the strength of our integrated security model.”Unlike traditional firewatch services that rely solely on physical patrols, Peralta Defense enhances situational awareness through real-time drone deployment and strategically placed camera systems. This layered security approach allows for expanded visibility, faster threat detection, and documented compliance with fire safety requirements consistent with NFPA standards.Operating across multiple states, Peralta Associates and Defense provides scalable firewatch solutions tailored to, construction and development projects, commercial office buildings, healthcare facilities, industrial and manufacturing sites, educational institutions, and government facilitiesAll firewatch personnel undergo specialized training to ensure adherence to fire code requirements, hazard identification protocols, and detailed reporting procedures. The integration of technology further strengthens documentation and accountability, supporting clients during inspections and regulatory reviews.With a growing national footprint and a reputation for operational excellence, Peralta Associates and Defense continues to set the standard for modern firewatch services in the United States.For more information about Peralta Associates and Defense and its firewatch prevention services, visit www.peraltadefense.com or contact Cindy Escobar at (888) 719-5378About Peralta Associates and DefenseFounded in 2015, Peralta Associates and Defense is a multi-state security services provider specializing in investigations, protective services, firewatch, and risk mitigation. The company combines experienced leadership with innovative technology to deliver reliable, compliance-driven security solutions nationwide.

