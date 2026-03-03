Veteran Journalist Cindy Peterson Releases Debut Memoir “CINDY,” Chronicling a Woman’s Journey to Letting Go

Official book cover of "CINDY"

After years in journalism, Peterson steps away from certainty to document a personal journey of faith, surrender, and minimalism.

SPARTANBURG, SC, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cindy Peterson, a veteran sportswriter, has released her debut memoir, CINDY: One Woman’s Journey to Letting Go of Everything. The book marks a turning point in Peterson’s life — from reporting on the stories of others achievements to telling her own.For years, Peterson worked in structured newsrooms shaped by deadlines, facts, and routine. But beneath that steady professional life, something else was stirring.“Looking back, the signs were there long before I packed up my SUV and handed over my condo keys,” Peterson writes. “God was tapping me on the shoulder for years—but I kept brushing Him off with a polite, ‘Maybe later.’”Eventually, “maybe later” became now.CINDY traces Peterson’s decision to walk away from the life she had carefully built and into a more minimal, faith-centered existence. What began as restlessness grew into clarity. The memoir explores her gradual release of possessions, expectations, and external definitions of success.“There’s a certain freedom in hitting the road with nothing but a suitcase, a backpack, and a direction,” Peterson writes. “No trailer hitched to the back, no ‘stuff’ weighing me down—just me, a lead foot, and a sense that God was steering the wheel more than I was. That freedom didn’t happen overnight. It was a journey of letting go—of possessions, of plans, of people’s opinions—and it led me straight into a life I never expected but always needed.”Rather than presenting reinvention as a dramatic escape in her memoir, Peterson frames it as a steady unraveling — a series of small decisions that led her toward simplicity. The book touches on identity, AuDHD (autism with ADHD), faith, aging, and the quiet courage required to release long-held roles. Her journalism background brings clarity and restraint to the narrative, avoiding exaggeration while maintaining emotional depth.This is not a guidebook. It is a memoir — reflective, personal, and grounded in lived experience. Unlike some minimalists, Peterson does not position herself as an expert offering formulas. Instead, she shares what happened when she chose to trust the nudge she had long ignored.The result is a story that may resonate particularly with women who have built careers and reputations and are quietly wondering what comes next. CINDY offers no instant transformation. It presents change as something slower and sometimes uncomfortable — but freeing, nonetheless.At the close of the book, Peterson includes a letter to herself that captures the spirit of the journey. “I’ll be cheering you on, always. With love and light luggage, Cindy.” This is the essence of her heart relating to all who would read this memoir and find themselves feeling that little nudge to just let go.CINDY: One Woman’s Journey to Letting Go of Everything is available now through major online book retailers.________________________________________About Cindy PetersonCindy Peterson is a veteran sports writer whose career spans years in print and broadcast media. Known for steady reporting and thoughtful storytelling, she built her career documenting the lives and achievements of others. CINDY is her first book.

