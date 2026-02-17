Florida State Board Approves Klett World Languages Reporteros and Reporters Francophones Florida Editions

Reporteros and Reporters francophones Florida Standards Editions approved for the 2025–2026 Florida instructional materials adoption.

State-approved Spanish and French programs aligned to Florida standards, supporting proficiency, assessment, and biliteracy pathways.

These editions reflect what actually works in Florida classrooms and give teachers practical tools they can implement immediately” — Hanne Sinclair, VP of Sales, Klett World Languages

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Florida State Board of Education has approved Reporteros Florida Standards Edition (Spanish 1–4) and Reporters Francophones Florida Standards Edition (French 1–2) for the 2025–2026 Florida K–12 World Languages Instructional Materials Adoption.Both programs are fully aligned with the Florida Next Generation World Languages Standards and course expectations, giving districts a complete instructional pathway from novice to advanced proficiency. The curricula reflect Florida’s emphasis on aural-first instruction, academic discourse, and biliteracy development, with built-in progress monitoring that connects daily classroom practice to the Florida Seal of Biliteracy.BUILT WITH FLORIDA EDUCATORSThe Florida Editions were developed through a series of educator roundtables that shaped how units are organized, how Integrated Performance Assessments are designed, and what implementation supports are available through The KWL Hub."I was part of the first Florida roundtable where teachers described what truly worked and what did not in our classrooms. The Florida Editions reflect those conversations and provide tools that fit the realities of our students and teachers."— Hanne Sinclair, Former Florida WL Teacher and Vice President of Sales, KWL"These programs weren't retrofitted for Florida. They were built for it. Every unit, assessment, and teacher support was shaped by Florida educators and aligned to the Florida World Languages standards, so districts can adopt with confidence that the alignment work is already done."— Eduard Sancho, Editorial Director, KWLWHAT DISTRICTS GET• Proficiency pathways for Spanish 1–4 and French 1–2 aligned to the Florida Next Generation World Language Standards• Integrated Performance Assessments across interpretive, interpersonal, and presentational modes• Aural-first, input-rich instruction with explicit scaffolds for academic reading, writing, and discourse• Support for heritage speakers and multilingual learners• Progress monitoring through The KWL Hub Skills Report• Annotated Teacher's Editions with embedded instructional strategies• Florida-based professional development and coaching

Klett World Languages: Empowering Florida Districts with Proficiency-Based Learning

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.