Florida State Board Approves Klett World Languages Reporteros and Reporters Francophones Florida Editions
State-approved Spanish and French programs aligned to Florida standards, supporting proficiency, assessment, and biliteracy pathways.
Both programs are fully aligned with the Florida Next Generation World Languages Standards and course expectations, giving districts a complete instructional pathway from novice to advanced proficiency. The curricula reflect Florida’s emphasis on aural-first instruction, academic discourse, and biliteracy development, with built-in progress monitoring that connects daily classroom practice to the Florida Seal of Biliteracy.
BUILT WITH FLORIDA EDUCATORS
The Florida Editions were developed through a series of educator roundtables that shaped how units are organized, how Integrated Performance Assessments are designed, and what implementation supports are available through The KWL Hub.
"I was part of the first Florida roundtable where teachers described what truly worked and what did not in our classrooms. The Florida Editions reflect those conversations and provide tools that fit the realities of our students and teachers."
— Hanne Sinclair, Former Florida WL Teacher and Vice President of Sales, KWL
"These programs weren't retrofitted for Florida. They were built for it. Every unit, assessment, and teacher support was shaped by Florida educators and aligned to the Florida World Languages standards, so districts can adopt with confidence that the alignment work is already done."
— Eduard Sancho, Editorial Director, KWL
WHAT DISTRICTS GET
• Proficiency pathways for Spanish 1–4 and French 1–2 aligned to the Florida Next Generation World Language Standards
• Integrated Performance Assessments across interpretive, interpersonal, and presentational modes
• Aural-first, input-rich instruction with explicit scaffolds for academic reading, writing, and discourse
• Support for heritage speakers and multilingual learners
• Progress monitoring through The KWL Hub Skills Report
• Annotated Teacher's Editions with embedded instructional strategies
• Florida-based professional development and coaching
Kathryn Miner
Klett World Languages
kminer@klettwl.com
Klett World Languages: Empowering Florida Districts with Proficiency-Based Learning
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.