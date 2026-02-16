The Legacy Line Hosts 'When HIStory Was Watching,' a Fireside Chat with Ambassador Andrew Young in Atlanta

Ambassador Andrew Young Headlines When HIStory Was Watching

Ambassador Andrew Young joins Torchbearers of Civil Rights February 17 for a national conversation on history, archives, and legacy stewardship

We are not just looking at history. We are looking at assets of our history. When families understand the value of archives, they can protect them, creating long-term cultural and economic opportunity” — Laron Walker, CEO of The Legacy Line

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As national conversations grow around the preservation and ownership of civil rights history, The Legacy Line hosts When HIStory Was Watching, a fireside chat featuring Ambassador Andrew Young on February 17 at The Gathering Spot at Northyards in Atlanta.The conversation focuses on how historic archives are protected and stewarded, and how responsible ownership of those collections can support education, cultural continuity, and long-term economic empowerment.Hosted in partnership with The Withers Collection Museum and Gallery , the event brings together civil rights legacy families, archivists, legal stewards, and cultural leaders for a public discussion examining the stewardship of one of the most important chapters in American history.This event reflects The Legacy Line’s broader mission to partner with cultural archives and legacy families to preserve, steward, and responsibly share historic collections for future generations.EVENT HIGHLIGHTS•Remarks from Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and Memphis Mayor Paul Young•Opening performance of Lift Every Voice and Sing by Heiress Harris, Daughter of T.I. and Tiny Harris•Two moderated fireside conversations led by Ryan Wilson, Co-Founder and CEO of The Gathering Spot•Closing remarks from John Hope Bryant, Founder of Operation HOPEThe fireside conversations:•Examine how the Civil Rights Movement was documented in real time through photography and lived testimony•Provide historical context from firsthand witnesses and legacy families•Explore how civil rights archives and intellectual property can be ethically stewarded and activated•Highlight the role of ownership, partnership, and economic empowerment in sustaining legacy for future generationsPANELISTS•Ambassador Andrew Young, Civil rights leader and former United States Ambassador to the United Nations•Rosalind Withers, Founder of the Withers Collection Museum and Gallery and daughter of photographer Ernest C. Withers•Reena Evers-Everette, Daughter of civil rights leader Medgar Evers•Eric D. Tidwell, Esq., Licensing Manager for the Estate of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.•Malikah Berry, Assistant Archivist at the King Library and Archives•Laron Walker, CEO of The Legacy LineThe event concludes with an exhibition viewing and curated marketplace experience.EVENT DETAILSDate: 2/17/2026Reception: 11:30 AMProgram Begins: 12:00 PMLocation:The Gathering Spot at Northyards777 Northyards Blvd NWAtlanta, GA 30313REGISTRATION AND LIVESTREAMFor those unable to attend in person Watch Live Media planning to attend or request interviews must confirm in advance. Please contact:Nicole Baskinmedia@thelegacyline.co901-498-1649About The Legacy LineThe Legacy Line, a Memik Inc. company, is a lifestyle and home décor brand that transforms storytelling into everyday art. Through partnerships with archives, icons, and cultural storytellers, and through the use of Augmented Reality to deepen connection, the brand brings powerful narratives into homes, classrooms, and communities.The Ernest Withers Collection serves as the inaugural line, laying the foundation for future collections that celebrate the people, moments, and movements shaping American culture across music, sports, entertainment, and beyond.Memik Inc. is a proud participant in Invest Atlanta’s Startup Growth Loan Program, supporting the growth of technology-forward companies advancing culture, creativity, and economic impact.Learn more at www.thelegacyline.co

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.