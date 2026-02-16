Los Angeles Father Names AI Company After His Family to Fight Fear of AI

Level Up by Levels of Self is now available on both Google Play and the App Store in 175 countries worldwide.

Arthur Palyan built a team of nine AI assistants, each named after a real family member, to run his self-awareness coaching business around the clock.

I didn't build departments. I built a family. Each AI carries the values of a real person. That is how you fight the fear of AI. With trust.” — Arthur Palyan, Founder, Levels of Self Academy

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Arthur Palyan, founder of Levels of Self Academy and winner of Best Life Coach California 2025, has built a team of nine AI assistants to help run his self-awareness coaching business. Each assistant is named after a real member of the Palyan family, and each one carries that person's values, strengths, and personality into its daily work.The system runs 24 hours a day on a single server. The AI family members communicate with each other, each handle a specific business function, and all report to one supervisor: Tamara, named after Palyan's wife. In the real family, Tamara is the one who keeps everything running. The AI Tamara does the same."I didn't build departments. I built a family," Palyan said. "Each AI carries the values of a real person. That is how you fight the fear of AI. With trust."The operation includes Kris, named after Palyan's older brother, who researches business opportunities across six sectors. Lady, named after the family dog, handles outreach and fills the calendar with qualified meetings. Roman, named after Palyan's four-year-old son, manages press coverage and credibility. Lily, named after Palyan's unborn daughter, serves as a transformational coach who helps players process breakthroughs from the Level Up game. Spartak, named after the youngest son, translates the game into new languages. Harry handles financial record-keeping. Nick works with advanced clients on deeper personal development. And Uncle Lou manages content and distribution.At the center of the business is Level Up, a self-awareness game featuring 6,854 real-life scenarios across seven levels of personal development. The game is available on iOS, Google Play, and the web, with more than 25,000 players across 175 countries. When a player has a breakthrough moment, Lily is there to guide them through exercises including breathwork, forgiveness letters, and the seven levels of self-awareness that Palyan teaches in his coaching practice.The entire operation runs without employees or traditional overhead. Palyan manages the family from his phone through Telegram, making strategic decisions while the AI team handles research, outreach, content creation, translation, coaching support, and financial tracking. Monthly operating costs total $300, covering the server, hosting, and communication tools.The Palyan family band, The Palyans , provides original music that is already featured inside the Level Up game and available on Apple Music and Spotify. The music integration is part of a broader strategy connecting self-development with creative expression across multiple platforms.Levels of Self Academy has been featured on AP News, Google News, Yahoo, and Bloomberg. The academy operates with five human coaches internationally, while the nine AI family members handle the operational infrastructure that keeps the business running around the clock.For more information about Levels of Self Academy and the Level Up game, visit levelsofself.com

