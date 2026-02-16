Nutribar Celebrating 45 years of trusted, science-backed nutrition for Canadian families

Special offer for Nutribar consumers for Family Day Special offer for Nutribar for Family Day Nutribar for Active Lifestyles and always on the go

Nutribar marks 45 years of science-backed, pharmacist-formulated nutrition, launching e-commerce and Family Day savings for trusted Canadian family wellness.

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, February 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nutribar launches e-commerce platform and Family Day savings, honouring 3 generations of pharmacist -formulated careThis Family Day, Nutribar proudly marks 45 years of providing Canadian families with science -backed, pharmacist-formulated nutrition built on trust and generational wisdom. As a new wave of nutrition fads floods the market, Canada's original pharmacist-founded nutrition bar remains committed to a singular mission: delivering nutrition based on medical-grade science, not marketing trends.For 3 generations, one family of licensed pharmacists has pursued this mission with unwavering dedication. The result? Nutrition you can trust for the people you love most."In our family, nutrition was never about chasing trends. It was about science and responsibility," says the Nutribar family. "We founded this company as pharmacists in 1979 to create something we could trust for our own loved ones. That principle has guided us for 45 years and remains our promise to Canadian families today."From pharmacy counter to family tableFounded in 1979, Nutribar emerged from a simple pharmaceutical principle: nutrition should deliver measurable results, not just bold promises. When busy parents need sustained energy to keep up with their kids, when students face demanding exam schedules, when professionals juggle careers and family life. That's when pharmaceutical-grade nutrition makes the difference."We formulate for outcomes," explains a third-generation family pharmacist. "Our approach focuses on complete, balanced nutrition designed for real-world benefits. Sustained energy for busy parents. Immune support during challenging Canadian winters. Proper nutritional fuel for active, growing children. This is what distinguishes pharmaceutical-grade nutrition science from trend-based products."This commitment to complete nutrition becomes vital during Canada's demanding winter months, when families need reliable energy sources for active lifestyles, immune system support, and the sustained nutrition that helps everyone maintain peak performance despite harsh conditions.Science-backed nutrition, now at your fingertipsTo bring this 45-year legacy of trusted nutrition directly to Canadian families, Nutribar has launched its first-ever e-commerce platform at nutribar.com. The new website features direct ordering capabilities, making it easier than ever to access pharmaceutical-grade nutrition solutions.Families can explore the complete Nutribar product line, discover educational content about the science behind family-developed formulations, and access seasonal wellness guidance. All backed by the same pharmaceutical standards that have guided the brand since 1979.Nutribar products are also available at trusted retailers across Canada, including Amazon, Walmart Quebec, Jean Coutu, Metro Quebec, Colabor and Sobeys.Exclusive Family Day offerIn celebration of Family Day, Nutribar is offering Canadian families 10 per cent savings on all products with promo code FAMILY2026, valid from Feb. 12 to March 31, 2026.Visit nutribar.com today to experience the difference that 45 years of science-backed nutrition can make for your family.Connect with Nutribar's ongoing commitment to pharmaceutical nutrition education through their social media channels, where they share insights about complete nutrition science, seasonal health tips, and the research behind their proven formulations."Strong families are built on trust," concludes the Nutribar family. "Our legacy is in providing a reliable nutritional foundation that helps families stay strong, active, and healthy together. After 45 years, our commitment is not just to our heritage, but to the health of the next generation of Canadians."About NutribarFounded in 1979, Nutribar represents 45 years of pharmaceutical nutrition heritage, guided by 3 generations of licensed pharmacists committed to delivering complete nutrition through medical-grade standards. Unlike trend-based nutrition companies, Nutribar focuses on scientifically formulated products that provide comprehensive nutritional support for Canadian families across all life stages. The company's pharmaceutical approach ensures that every product delivers not just good taste, but complete nutrition with measurable benefits for sustained energy, immune support, and active lifestyles. For more information, visit nutribar.com.Media ContactNutribarPhone: 1-800-263-2300Email: customerservice@stellacanada.comWebsite: nutribar.com

