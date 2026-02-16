Brad Caldwell Joins AIREG and LCAR, Launches New Auburn Home Search Platform for Local Buyers

Samford Hall Auburn University View of Auburn from War Eagle Supper Club View of Auburn from Walt's on the Roof atop The Laurel Hotel and Spa

Long-time Auburn resident and hands-on home enthusiast joins Auburn International Real Estate Group to offer buyers a practical approach to house hunting.

I’ve been in Auburn since 2001 and have loved watching this community grow over the years. My website is a great place to start your search, and I’m always here to help whenever you’re ready!” — AIREG Sales Associate Brad Caldwell

AUBURN, AL, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- When Brad Caldwell first arrived in Auburn in 2001, the local landscape looked very different. Over the next 24 years, he didn't just watch the city grow—he saw how it was built. Today, Caldwell is bringing that long-term perspective and a practical, hands-on background to the local real estate market, joining Auburn International Real Estate Group ( AIREG ) and the Lee County Association of Realtors ( LCAR ).Coinciding with his move to Auburn International, Caldwell has launched HomeInThePlains.com , a digital lead-funnel and property search tool designed for residents who want a more direct, less automated experience when looking for a home in Lee County.While many real estate agents come from sales or corporate backgrounds, Caldwell’s path was more literal. He has spent years involved in the physical reality of housing. He has built two of his own homes from the ground up—not just overseeing the projects, but getting his hands dirty in the process. From drawing the initial plans to the actual labor of framing, roofing, and tile work, Caldwell has a working knowledge of what happens behind the drywall.This practical experience is paired with nearly a quarter-century of living in the Auburn area. Having been a resident since 2001, Caldwell has seen neighborhoods like Moore's Mill and Grove Hill evolve from early concepts into established communities. He understands how the city’s expansion has shifted traffic patterns, how school zone changes impact long-term value, and which areas offer the best balance of quiet living and proximity to downtown.The newly launched website, HomeInThePlains.com, is built to reflect this straightforward, local approach. Unlike national real estate portals that often prioritize selling user data to the highest bidder, Caldwell’s site is built for direct connection. It offers a clean, efficient search tool powered by up-to-the-minute MLS data, but with a key difference: the human element."The goal for the site is to be a first-step resource," explains Caldwell. "People looking for homes in Auburn want to know about the neighborhoods, the builders, and the contractors who work in this town. When someone calls the number on the site, they get me: a neighbor who knows the area."By joining Auburn International Real Estate Group, Caldwell aligns his local expertise with a brokerage known for its high-tier service and global reach. His dual membership in the Lee County Association of Realtors ensures that his clients benefit from the most current market data and a commitment to professional ethics.As the Auburn market continues to attract new families and professionals, Caldwell’s combination of construction familiarity and local longevity provides a unique advantage for those navigating a move. Whether a client is looking at brand-new construction or a classic home in an established neighborhood, Caldwell offers a unique perspective that only two decades in the Plains can provide.For more information, to browse current listings, or to speak with Brad Caldwell directly about the Lee County market, visit HomeInThePlains.com.Auburn International Real Estate Group is a full-service real estate brokerage based in Auburn, Alabama, specializing in residential and investment properties across East Alabama.

