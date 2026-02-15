Floyi Releases Site Architecture Tool for Multi-Location Local SEO Planning and Scalable URL Blueprints

Site Architecture generates complete multi-location site structures instantly. This example shows 24+ service and location pages for a New York City personal injury law firm.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Floyi today announced Site Architecture , a tool that automates local SEO site planning for multi-location and service-area businesses, replacing weeks of manual URL mapping with instant blueprint generation.Local SEO site planning often requires teams to manually map hundreds or thousands of URLs across services and locations. This process can create inconsistent hierarchies, incomplete internal linking, and unclear topic coverage, which can dilute local relevance across markets.Site Architecture generates a full site blueprint based on a business's services and locations. For example, a personal injury law firm offering 6 practice areas across 4 New York City boroughs can generate a 24-page site structure with standardized slugs and defined parent-child relationships in seconds.Key capabilities include:1. Depth limits for crawlability: Enforces a maximum four-level URL depth to keep structures consistent and easier to maintain.2. Location hierarchy options: Supports State, City and Neighborhood for multi-state operations, or City and Neighborhood for metro-focused businesses.3. Sixteen page types for local sites: Includes Services Hub, Service, Sub-service, Locations Hub, State, City, Neighborhood, Market, Service + Location pages, Pricing, Process, FAQ, Reviews, Case Studies, About and Contact.4. Schema output for local signals: Integrates with Brand Foundation to generate Schema.org LocalBusiness JSON-LD, including business name, address, phone, hours, coordinates and service areas.5. Editing and safeguards: Provides tree view for structure visualization and table view for detailed editing. Users can edit titles, slugs and page types inline, with warnings before deleting pages that have children.6. Import and export support: Supports CSV and Excel import with column mapping, plus exports to Excel, CSV and Google Sheets.7. Location extraction option: Includes Live Locations Fetcher, which uses AI to extract location lists from existing pages.Site Architecture is designed to support clearer topical organization across services and markets. For example, a personal injury law firm with practice area pages and borough-specific pages can separate general practice coverage from location-level intent, making it easier for search engines to interpret both practice focus and geographic relevance."Local businesses spend weeks planning site structures in spreadsheets, often creating inconsistent hierarchies that weaken topical authority," said Yoyao Hsueh , Founder and CEO of Floyi. "Site Architecture generates the complete blueprint in seconds, with clear topical hierarchy that helps search engines understand geographic expertise."Site Architecture can be used by agencies during onboarding to map structures during discovery calls and share a visual blueprint for approval, then export plans to developers for implementation. Enterprise use cases include multi-location launches, service-area expansion and local SEO audits that compare existing structures against an ideal blueprint.Site Architecture is available now to all Floyi subscribers. To learn more or start a trial, visit https://floyi.com About FloyiFloyi is an AI-powered content strategy platform that helps businesses build topical authority across SEO, GEO (Generative Engine Optimization) and AEO (Answer Engine Optimization). From dynamic topical maps to AI-generated briefs, Floyi equips marketers and agencies with tools to optimize for traditional search engines and AI answer platforms.About Yoyao HsuehYoyao Hsueh is founder and CEO of Floyi and a recognized expert in topical authority, SEO, GEO and content strategy. He works with marketing agencies, SEO firms and enterprise brands to build comprehensive topical authority strategies that perform across traditional search and generative AI platforms. Through Floyi, his consulting services, the Topical Maps Unlocked course and the Digital Surfer newsletter, Yoyao helps thousands of marketers improve visibility and rankings.

