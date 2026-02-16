Dr. David Basar Brings Advanced Implant and Cosmetic Dentistry Expertise to Ocean County

Advanced Smile Dentistry Dr. David Basar - Advance Smile Dentistry Advanced Smile Dentistry Billboard A better life is possible with Advance Smile Dentistry Dr. David Basar's excellent patient communication

Dr. Basar's academic training and clinical experience support expanded implant and restorative services.

Implant dentistry requires careful planning and a strong foundation in surgical and restorative principles to support long-term function and stability.” — David Basar, DDS, Founder and Lead Dentist

TOM'S RIVER, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advanced Smile Dentistry announced the continued expansion of its clinical services under the leadership of Dr. David Basar, DDS, whose training and experience in implant and restorative dentistry support comprehensive patient care in Ocean County.

Dr. Basar provides general, cosmetic, and implant dentistry services at Advanced Smile Dentistry in Toms River and Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey. His clinical background includes experience in extractions, oral surgery procedures, root canal treatment, and implant-based restorations. He is also a certified Invisalign® provider.

Dr. Basar earned his Bachelor of Medical Sciences (B.MSc) from Western University in London, Ontario. He later completed his dental training at New York University, earning his dental degree. Following his formal education, he worked as an associate dentist in multiple practices throughout Pennsylvania and New Jersey, gaining experience across a broad range of clinical cases.

According to Advanced Smile Dentistry, qualifications in implant dentistry typically include formal dental education, hands-on surgical training, and experience in restorative treatment planning. Implant procedures require evaluation of bone structure, occlusion, and long-term functional stability. Practitioners must also be able to assess whether patients are suitable candidates for treatments such as full-mouth dental implants or full-arch solutions, including All-on-4® dental implants.

"Implant and restorative dentistry require careful planning and a strong understanding of both surgical and prosthetic principles,” said Dr. David Basar, founder and lead dentist at Advanced Smile Dentistry. “The objective is to provide treatment options that are appropriate for each patient’s clinical needs and long-term oral health."

Advanced Smile Dentistry provides dental implant evaluations using modern diagnostic technology, including three-dimensional imaging for treatment planning. The practice offers services that include full-mouth dental implants, implant-supported dentures, zirconia fixed bridges, cosmetic dentistry, Invisalign, emergency dental care, and complete smile makeovers.

The practice serves patients from Toms River, Woodcliff Lake, and surrounding communities in New Jersey. Advanced Smile Dentistry continues to focus on evidence-based treatment planning and individualized patient care under the direction of Dr. Basar.

Advanced Smile Dentistry's Facebook page maintains an active presence, sharing updates on dental implant care, treatment information, and educational content relevant to patients exploring restorative and cosmetic dentistry.

About Advanced Smile Dentistry

Advanced Smile Dentistry is a New Jersey–based dental practice led by Dr. David Basar, providing comprehensive general, cosmetic, and implant dentistry, including full-mouth dental implants, in Toms River and Woodcliff Lake, NJ.

A Customized Dental Implant Treatment Plan Specific To You

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.