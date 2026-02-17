Luxe Living Realty Announces Strategic Brand Partnership with Sequoia Real Estate

New Real Estate Partnership

Sequoia Real Estate’s Newest Affiliate Partner in Solano County: Luxe Living Realty

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Luxe Living Realty proudly announces its formal affiliation with Sequoia Real Estate , marking a significant milestone in the brokerage’s continued growth and strategic evolution.This alliance reflects a shared philosophy: collaboration over competition, community over isolation, and growth rooted in integrity. Through this brand initiative, Luxe Living Realty enhances its ability to deliver exceptional results by leveraging expanded resources, management support, innovative tools, and a powerful professional network – while remaining steadfast in its commitment to personalized service and long-term client relationships.Luxe Living Realty is the 4th partner brokerage to be established in Sequoia’s Brand Collective, a platform designed for agents who want to grow their own brokerage without the cost, risk, or operational burden of running an independent firm. Partners leverage Sequoia Real Estate’s established infrastructure, strategic guidance, and supportive community to accelerate growth while maintaining their unique identity.“We treat each brand like it’s our own and will make sure we do whatever we can for their success,” said Kelvin Kam, Founder of Sequoia Real Estate. “Our partners benefit from ongoing accountability, strategic planning, and a catered approach toward their growth.”Beyond Sequoia’s management support, its extended network of agents provides an exceptional environment for entrepreneurial brokers and agents alike. While partners focus on building their individual brands, they gain access to a thriving community that fosters inspiration, connection, and shared momentum.“Building a business can be lonely and a little scary, but knowing that you have a team not only behind you but there alongside you can definitely help you grow more effectively,” Kelvin Kam added.At Sequoia, growth is important – but the journey is just as meaningful. Even with different brands and goals under its umbrella, the collective emphasis on growing together creates a healthy, sustainable business ecosystem built on mutual respect and shared success.Established in 2023, Luxe Living Realty is a boutique brokerage led by Founder and Broker Kim Liew, a licensed real estate professional since 2004 with over two decades of industry expertise. Based in Solano County and serving the greater East Bay, the firm has quickly built a reputation for excellence, discretion, and results-driven service.Defined by purposeful structure and strategic expansion, Luxe Living Realty operates with discernment. Under Kim Liew’s direction, the brokerage engages solely with top-tier agents who demonstrate integrity, resilience, and a focus on providing exceptional value. The firm is guided by quality over quantity, collaboration over competition, and long-term relationships over short-term gains.“Our clients often tell us that what sets Luxe Living Realty apart is how effortless we make the process, our expertise in handling complex situations, and our unwavering commitment to achieving exceptional results,” said Kim Liew. “Above all, we focus on earning trust, guiding our clients at every step, and creating experiences that are not only successful, but truly memorable. Partnering with Sequoia Real Estate allows us to elevate that experience even further.”About Sequoia Real EstateFounded in 2010, Sequoia Real Estate has grown to more than 100 agents across three offices in San Francisco, San Mateo, Oakland and their affiliates. The brokerage also operates a commercial division, Sequoia Commercial Group. Built on a foundation of trust, mutual support, and shared growth, Sequoia Real Estate continues to cultivate a community-driven model where professionals thrive together while building their own distinct brands.

