Vidac Pharma to Present Company Progress at the 19th Annual European Life Sciences CEO Forum Organized by Sachs

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vidac Pharma Holdings Plc. announces that Dr. Max Herzberg, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Vidac Pharma, will present at the 19th Annual European Life Sciences CEO Forum, organized by Sachs Associates, taking place on March 4–5, 2026, at the Hilton Zurich Airport Hotel.Dr. Herzberg will deliver a 20-minute presentation, including a Q&A session, on March 4, 2026, at 14:40 (Track C, Room Berne). During the presentation, he will provide an update on the Company’s recent progress, including clinical advancements, strategic developments, and the continued expansion of Vidac’s oncology pipeline.The European Life Sciences CEO Forum, hosted annually by Sachs Associates, is an international healthcare and life sciences investor conference that brings together senior executives from biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies with global institutional investors and strategic partners.Dr. Max Herzberg, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Vidac Pharma, stated:“We look forward to presenting Vidac’s recent progress at the European Life Sciences CEO Forum and to engaging with the international investment and healthcare community. Conferences such as Sachs provide an important platform to share developments in our clinical programs and strategic initiatives.”Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, assumptions, and information available to the Company at the time of publication and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, developments in research and development activities, clinical trial outcomes, regulatory requirements, intellectual property matters, financing needs, and market conditions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.About Vidac PharmaVidac Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing first-in-class medicines to help people suffering from a range of oncologic and onco-dermatologic diseases. Vidac develops first-in-class anti-cancer drugs by modifying the hyper-glycolytic tumor microenvironment, targeting the overexpression and mislocalization of the Hexokinase-2 metabolic checkpoint (HK2) in cancer cells to renormalize the tumor microenvironment and selectively provoke programmed cell death without affecting surrounding normal tissue.Vidac’s lead drug candidate, VDA-1102, has demonstrated efficacy against advanced Actinic Keratosis (AK) in Phase 2b studies. Positive results in Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma (CTCL) in a Phase 2A trial.

