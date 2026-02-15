Submit Release
News Search

There were 441 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 429,227 in the last 365 days.

Official welcome ceremony was held for President Ilham Aliyev in Belgrade

AZERBAIJAN, February 15 - On February 15, an official welcome ceremony was held in Belgrade, the capital of Serbia, for …

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Official welcome ceremony was held for President Ilham Aliyev in Belgrade

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.