New Jersey Therapy and Life Coaching Named Best Psychotherapy Practice in New Jersey

We believe that therapy should never feel transactional or rushed. Being a smaller practice gives us the freedom to provide the continuity and deep personal attention our clients deserve.” — Dr. Larry Cohen

VOORHEES, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- New Jersey Therapy and Life Coaching NJTLC.com ), a select private psychotherapy practice, is proud to announce it has been officially recognized as the "Best Psychotherapy Practice in New Jersey" in the Mental Health Awards hosted by Global Health and Pharma (GHP) magazine. This honor highlights NJTLC’s commitment to providing high-quality, personalized mental health services and its dedication to fostering meaningful, long-term change for individuals and couples across New Jersey.The GHP Mental Health Awards are designed to spotlight the work of dedicated practitioners and pioneering practices that excel in the provision of psychotherapy and other mental health services. Winners are determined through a merit-based internal vetting process conducted by GHP’s in-house research team. Unlike programs based on popularity or vote volume, the GHP awards focus on clinical excellence, innovation in care delivery, and demonstrated impact on client outcomes, ensuring recipients meet the highest standards in the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors.New Jersey Therapy and Life Coaching (NJTLC.com) has distinguished itself in a crowded field by rejecting the "mass-market" model of mental health care in favor of a select, curated approach. Based in Voorhees with offices in Marlton and Cherry Hill, the practice consists of a select group of clinicians who emphasize the therapeutic relationship as the primary engine of change. By maintaining a small, focused team, NJTLC ensures that every client receives a thoughtful match with a therapist, fostering a safe, non-judgmental environment where "unconditional positive regard" supports genuine growth and healing.The practice’s comprehensive clinical offerings were a key factor in the selection process. NJTLC specializes in a variety of evidence-based modalities, including Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) to correct faulty thinking patterns, psychodynamic psychotherapy to explore the origins of emotional distress, and Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) for trauma recovery. This multi-faceted expertise allows the practice to effectively treat a wide range of issues, from anxiety and depression to complex trauma and relationship problems.In addition to individual psychotherapy, NJTLC provides marriage counseling and life coaching. The practice’s marriage and relationship counselors work to rebuild friendship and communication between partners, focusing on deep emotional patterns rather than mere conflict resolution. Their life coaches help high-achieving individuals clarify goals and overcome psychological blocks to reach their full potential. This holistic view of mental wellness—addressing both deep-seated emotional wounds and future-oriented personal development—sets NJTLC apart as a comprehensive mental health therapy practice."This recognition from Global Health and Pharma validates our unique mission," said Dr. Larry Cohen, owner of New Jersey Therapy and Life Coaching. "We believe that therapy should never feel transactional or rushed. Being a smaller practice gives us the freedom to provide the continuity and deep personal attention our clients deserve. This award is a testament to the hard work of our clinicians and the resilience of the clients we have the privilege to support every day."As NJTLC celebrates this milestone, the practice remains dedicated to expanding its impact through both in-person sessions in New Jersey and accessible telehealth options. For more information about New Jersey Therapy and Life Coaching, visit NJTLC.com or contact the office directly at (856) 352-5428.About New Jersey Therapy and Life Coaching (NJTLC.com):New Jersey Therapy and Life Coaching is a private psychotherapy practice based in Voorhees, NJ. Specializing in adult psychotherapy, marriage counseling, and life coaching, NJTLC provides personalized, evidence-based care tailored to each client's unique needs.About Global Health and Pharma (GHP):Global Health and Pharma is a global information-sharing platform and multi-disciplinary members’ community. GHP’s Mental Health Awards recognize the firms and individuals who work in the mental health sector to improve the lives of others through innovation and excellence.

