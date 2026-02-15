Trends and Analysis of the Commercial Seaweed Market by Application, Industry, Region, and Segment Forecast Through 2030

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The commercial seaweed industry is experiencing a period of significant growth, fueled by various applications and expanding global demand. This market is evolving rapidly, driven by both traditional uses and innovative bio-based products. Let’s explore the market’s current size, the factors influencing its rise, key trends, and regional dynamics shaping its future.

Current Market Size and Projected Growth of the Commercial Seaweed Market

In recent years, the commercial seaweed market has expanded notably. It is projected to increase from $24.47 billion in 2025 to $27.4 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.0%. This historical growth has been supported by intensified seaweed harvesting efforts, its longstanding role in Asian culinary traditions, rising demand for natural additives, the growth of aquaculture sectors, and the availability of coastal cultivation sites. Looking ahead, the market is expected to accelerate further, reaching $43.1 billion by 2030, maintaining the same CAGR of 12.0%. This surge will be driven by greater adoption of seaweed-derived bioproducts, increased investment in algae biotechnology, the expanding sustainable food ingredient market, a heightened focus on low-carbon raw materials, and the broader use of seaweed in animal nutrition. Key trends shaping this future include growing consumer interest in plant-based and marine ingredients, rising incorporation of seaweed into functional foods, the expansion of animal feed additives derived from seaweed, increased pharmaceutical and nutraceutical applications, and stronger emphasis on sustainable aquaculture practices.

Common Uses and Definitions in the Commercial Seaweed Market

Commercial seaweed encompasses microalgae found in marine environments, which can also be cultivated in freshwater. It serves multiple purposes, including as a food ingredient, agricultural fertilizer, additive in animal feeds, and pharmaceutical component. This broad usability stems from its role as a source for both long-chain and short-chain chemical compounds, making it valuable across various industries.

Health-Related Factors Driving Commercial Seaweed Market Expansion

One of the significant factors encouraging growth in the commercial seaweed market is the rising incidence of diabetes worldwide. Diabetes is a chronic metabolic disorder characterized by elevated blood sugar levels. Seaweed has shown potential benefits in managing this condition by helping regulate blood glucose and improving insulin sensitivity. For example, data released in March 2024 by the National Library of Medicine, a US-based medical research institution, projects diabetes cases could reach 783 million by 2045. This increasing health challenge underscores the expanding demand for commercial seaweed products as part of diabetes management strategies.

Regional Growth and Market Leadership in Commercial Seaweed

In 2025, Asia-Pacific led the commercial seaweed market, holding the largest regional share. The market report also highlights other important regions, including South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, providing a comprehensive perspective on global market distribution and growth potential.

