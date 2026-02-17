Vogt & Paap Launch the Innovation Award 2026 to Promote Sustainable Future Solutions

Where innovation meets courage: Vogt and Paap Innovation Award - in conversation with the candidates Entrepreneurs.Club - Connect.Match.Growth

DENIA, SPAIN, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vogt & Paap today announced the launch of the Innovation Award 2026: Creative Ideas, Unique and Eco Friendly Innovations for a Green Future, aimed at recognizing visionary founders, entrepreneurs, and pioneers who are shaping a more sustainable tomorrow. The award highlights innovative solutions that combine environmental responsibility with forward thinking entrepreneurship.“Innovation, to us, means taking responsibility – for our environment, our society, and future generations,” state Vogt & Paap. “With the Innovation Award 2026, we want to support individuals who have the courage to explore new paths and turn sustainable ideas into market ready solutions.”Comprehensive Support Package Worth up to €90,000Participants in the Innovation Award 2026 benefit from far more than a traditional accolade. In addition to a €15,000 cash prize, winners receive support services valued at up to €75,000 designed to accelerate the development and market readiness of their innovations.The award also includes access to an exclusive founder support program, guided by seasoned professionals in business, financing, and corporate development. This holistic approach provides emerging innovators with the tools, knowledge, and network needed to scale their impact.Application RequirementsTo apply, candidates must submit the following documents:• Company profile and corporate philosophy• Current commercial register extract• Description of the company’s key strengths and unique selling pointsThe application deadline is July 15, 2026.Part of the Entrepreneurs.Club – A Platform for Sustainable GrowthThe Innovation Award is an initiative of the Entrepreneurs.Club, a dynamic platform connecting founders, investors, experts, sponsors, and established companies. The club’s mission is to foster innovation, enable knowledge exchange, and build long term partnerships. Free for Start Up!“Successful innovation happens when strong ideas meet the right people,” Vogt & Paap emphasize. “Through the Entrepreneurs.Club, we create exactly this environment – enabling dialogue, growth, and sustainable entrepreneurial success.”ContactWebsite: www.vogtandpaap.com Email: world@vogtandpaap.com – Christina PaapPhone: +49 160 4101085

