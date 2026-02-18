Brazil Games Brings more than 30 Companies and Playable Titles to GDC 2026

Brazil Games Logo

Positioning Brazil as a Prime Partner for Global Game Development

SAO PAULO, SAO PAULO, BRAZIL, February 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brazil is reinforcing its position as one of the most important emerging markets in the global games industry as Brazil Games, an export initiative led by the Brazilian Game Companies Association (Abragames) in partnership with the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (ApexBrasil), returns to the Game Developers Conference (GDC) 2026 in San Francisco.

The Brazilian delegation at GDC 2026 brings together more than 30 companies spanning game development, publishing, and production services, positioning Brazil not only as a fast-growing consumer market, but also as a reliable source of experienced development partners for international studios, publishers, and platform holders.

A Mature, Business-Ready Ecosystem

Brazil’s games industry has evolved rapidly over the past decade, moving from a predominantly domestic market to an internationally active development ecosystem. Today, Brazilian studios are increasingly involved in co-development, full production, live-ops support, and creative services for global partners across PC, console, mobile, and emerging platforms.

The Brazil Games delegation reflects this maturity, featuring companies with proven experience in original IP creation as well as work-for-hire and collaborative development. Participating studios and companies include 1M Bits Horde, Alchemy Games, Automata, Bit Cake Studio, Cyan Heart Studio, Diorama Digital, Double Dash Studios, DRUID Creative Gaming, Estúdio Eter, Fira Soft, Frontiers Group Entertainment, Hermit Crab Game Studio, Ignite Game Studio, Izyplay Game Studio, Kreativitas Studio, Limiar Studios, PushStart, QUByte Interactive, RoundTable Studio, Split Studio, Venn Studios, VRMonkey, and YAW Studios, among others.

Together, they showcase the breadth of Brazil’s development capabilities, from indie-scale projects to scalable production pipelines suitable for international collaboration.

Playable Games on the GDC Show Floor

In addition to business meetings, Brazil Games will host a mini booth with playable titles, offering hands-on access to a curated selection of Brazilian-developed games. The playable lineup highlights a mix of genres and production approaches, underscoring the diversity of Brazil’s creative output.

Playable titles at GDC 2026 include:

Sportia – The Journey (Hermit Crab Game Studio), an arcade-driven sports adventure designed for broad accessibility.



Talaka (Potato Kid published by Acclaim), a fast-paced action title inspired by modern roguelike design.



Rogue Reigns (Venn Studios), a strategic roguelike deck-builder drawing from classic genre influences.



Paradoxical (Venn Studios), a first-person puzzle game built around narrative and spatial mechanics.



Eden’s Frontier (Frontiers Group Entertainment), an action RPG focused on exploration and world-building.



Several of these studios are also participants in a new international growth initiative launched by Abragames, reinforcing Brazil’s focus on long-term global competitiveness.

Launching the Brazil Games Accelerator

GDC 2026 will also mark a key moment for the Brazil Games Accelerator, a newly created program by Abragames aimed at preparing Brazilian studios for sustained international growth.

The accelerator provides selected studios with business mentorship, market readiness support, and direct exposure to global publishers, investors, and partners. A number of accelerator-backed studios will be present at GDC with playable builds and scheduled meetings, offering international companies a direct entry point into Brazil’s next generation of globally focused developers.

More information on the program is available at brazilgamesaccelerator.com.

Why Brazil Matters Now

Brazil is the largest games market in Latin America and continues to show strong growth, supported by a large, engaged player base and a young, digitally native population. For international companies, Brazil represents both a commercial opportunity and a strategic development partner, combining competitive production costs with a skilled creative workforce.

Brazilian studios are increasingly sought after for:

Co-development and external production



Art, audio, localization, and technical services



Publishing partnerships and regional market expansion



Live-service support and long-term collaboration



Brazil Games’ presence at GDC 2026 is designed to facilitate direct business discussions and highlight Brazil as a credible, scalable partner in the global games ecosystem.

Meeting Brazil Games at GDC

Industry professionals attending GDC 2026 will be able to meet the Brazil Games delegation at the Moscone Center, explore playable titles, and engage in business discussions throughout the event.

Press inquiries can be directed to HomeRun PR, which is coordinating media and meeting requests for the Brazilian delegation. Business inquiries can be directed to Patricia Sato (Brazil Games Executive Operations Manager)

About Brazil Games

The Brazil Games Export Sector Project is a non-profit program created by Abragames(Brazilian Game Developers Association) in partnership with ApexBrasil (Brazilian Agency for the Promotion of Exports and Investments). Its aim is to strengthen the Brazilian digital gaming industry by providing training and creating new business opportunities for Brazilian companies in the international market. Here’s how to participate in the Brazil Games Project: See here!

About Abragames (Brazilian Game Companies Association)

Founded in 2004 by a group of game development companies, Abragames, the Brazilian Association of Game Developers, emerged as a non-profit organization with the goal of strengthening the national game development industry. Abragames’ mission is to coordinate, strengthen, and promote the Brazilian digital game industry through representation and dialogue within both the national and international ecosystems, fostering an understanding of all elements within our value chain. Additionally, Abragames promotes events and partnerships aimed at advancing the state of the art in game development in Brazil.

About ApexBrasil

The Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (ApexBrasil) works to promote Brazilian products and services abroad and attract foreign investments to strategic sectors of the Brazilian economy. In order to achieve its goals, ApexBrasil carries out several trade promotion initiatives aimed at promoting Brazilian products and services abroad, such as prospective and trade missions, business rounds, support to the participation of Brazilian companies in major international fairs, visits of foreign buyers and opinion makers to learn about the Brazilian productive structure, among other business platforms that also aim at strengthening the Brazil brand. The Agency also acts in a coordinated way with public and private players to attract foreign direct investment (FDI) to Brazil with a focus on strategic sectors for the development of the competitiveness of Brazilian companies and the country.

