Grammy Artists Back AI Music Startup Soundverse, Signaling a New Era for Ethical Music Creation

Grammy Artists Ash Pournouri and Kevin Griffin join Soundverse as co-founder and investor as 2.5M+ users adopt ethical AI music platform.

AI should amplify artists, not replace them. With DNA, we are building AI models that musicians control on their own terms.” — Sourabh Pateriya, CEO & Founder, Soundverse AI

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Soundverse , an AI-powered music creation platform focused on ethical and artist-first innovation, has announced that Grammy-nominated music industry veterans Ash Pournouri and Kevin Griffin have officially joined the company as part of its expanding leadership and investor ecosystem, marking a pivotal moment in the evolution of responsible AI-powered music.Ash Pournouri, best known for managing and helping build the global career of Avicii, and for his involvement with artists such as Swedish House Mafia and Madonna, has joined Soundverse as a co-founder, marking a deep operational and strategic commitment to the company’s long-term vision. Pournouri played a defining role in shaping the modern electronic music era, bridging creative talent with global business infrastructure. His decades of experience navigating artist development, large-scale touring, label partnerships, and technology-driven music distribution uniquely position him to help Soundverse align AI innovation with real-world artist needs.His decision to join Soundverse goes beyond advisory involvement. Pournouri will actively shape the company’s global artist partnerships, creative framework, and long-term industry alignment ensuring that AI becomes a tool artists control rather than a force imposed upon them.Alongside this, Kevin Griffin - Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter and frontman of the multi-platinum band Better Than Ezra has invested in the company. Griffin’s participation reflects a growing shift within the professional artist community: a belief that AI, when developed responsibly, can extend creativity rather than replace it. His involvement underscores increasing confidence from established musicians that ethical AI frameworks can unlock new forms of artistic expression while protecting legacy, authorship, and rights.Founded with a strong emphasis on ethical AI, transparent data usage, and artist consent, Soundverse is currently building DNA , a flagship product designed to give artists a safe and controllable way to create AI replicas of their musical identity. DNA enables musicians to capture their unique sound, stylistic nuances, and creative intent, allowing music generation in their own style while keeping ownership, permissions, and creative boundaries firmly in their control.Soundverse’s DNA framework is built around opt-in participation, attribution-aware systems, and structured compensation pathways. Artists can use DNA to co-create music, prototype ideas faster, expand into new formats, and scale their creative output - without sacrificing authorship, consent, or financial upside.To date, Soundverse has already built over 1,000 distinct DNA profiles, spanning genres from electronic and hip-hop to cinematic scoring and indie rock. This growing catalog demonstrates both the scalability of the underlying AI infrastructure and the strong appetite among creators for tools that respect and preserve artistic identity.Since its launch, Soundverse has been used by over 2.5 million users across the globe, spanning independent musicians, producers, hobbyists, educators, and next-generation creators. The platform’s rapid adoption highlights a clear demand for AI tools that empower creativity without compromising artistic ownership.Most recently, Soundverse was featured on Shark Tank India, where it received nationwide attention and strong public backing. Following the broadcast, support surged dramatically across the country. India has now become Soundverse’s second-largest market worldwide, and on major app stores, the company has outranked Suno, signaling strong consumer trust in its ethical and artist-first positioning. The momentum reflects a generational shift in how emerging creators want to engage with AI - not as passive consumers of automation, but as empowered collaborators.“Artists should benefit from AI - not compete against it. Similarly, AI should help artists accelerate their workflows while providing them fair compensation,” said Sourabh, CEO of Soundverse. “With DNA, we’re creating a future where musicians can extend themselves creatively, safely, and on their own terms. This isn’t about replacing artists — it’s about building intelligent instruments for them.”As global conversations around AI and music intensify - from copyright debates to creative ownership frameworks, the involvement of Grammy-nominated artists as both co-founders and investors positions Soundverse as a rare bridge between cutting-edge AI research and real-world artistic needs. By aligning technological innovation with artist consent, transparency, and sustainable business models, Soundverse is shaping what many believe will define the next era of music creation: collaborative, ethical, and creator-aligned.

