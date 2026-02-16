Cheetah Learning Alumni Adopt Leadership Operating System in Presidents’ Day Awareness Event

When Competency Matters - Use a Proven Leadership Operating System Cheetah Learning Competency is contagious. Every Cheetah Leadership OS graduate sponsors at least five others—creating a powerful multiplier effect that spreads standardized leadership across teams, companies, and industries.

Campaign calls for leadership to be treated like every other high-stakes profession amid a global engagement crisis

"Applying decision support tools to standard leadership situations was contagious. My team quickly joined me in the program. The flight simulator and co-pilot apps improved how we tackled challenges.” — Sage Winslow - Executive Manager Meridian Containment Services

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cheetah Learning , which has trained more than 80,000 project management professionals over 27 years, announced today that its alumni are participating in the company’s Presidents’ Day Leadership Awareness Event by adopting the Cheetah Leadership OS—a program designed to prepare leaders with the same rigor applied to pilots, surgeons, and other high-stakes professionals.The event comes as global employee engagement has fallen to 21%, with disengaged workers costing the economy an estimated $438 billion in lost productivity, according to Gallup’s 2025 State of the Global Workplace report. In the U.S., engagement hit a 10-year low. Gallup’s research shows that 70% of team engagement is attributable to the manager—yet manager engagement itself is declining. A single ineffective leader costs an organization approximately $126,000 per year, and 68% of employees cite poor leadership as the primary reason they left their last job.“As an Aerospace Engineer, I spent my career designing systems that demonstrate competency BEFORE putting someone in high-pressure situations. This is why ground school, flight simulators, and co-pilots exist,” said Michelle LaBrosse, Founder of Cheetah Learning. “We applied those same principles to build Cheetah Leadership OS. The rigor that makes competent pilots now makes competent leaders.”The increased competency is contagious and creates a multiplier effect. Every person who completes the program sponsors at least five others to take it. This spreads effective, standardized leadership across organizations and industries.Cheetah Leadership OS is built on the finding that 20 common scenarios represent approximately 95% of the critical leadership challenges professionals face. The program teaches leaders to develop instinctual responses to these scenarios and to speed-read the natural strengths of those around them—transforming leadership from improvisation into skilled orchestration.About Cheetah Learning: Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Phoenix, AZ, Cheetah Learning has trained more than 80,000 professionals in project management and leadership. Its accelerated learning methodology has made it one of the most recognized names in PMP certification training. Learn more at cheetahlearning.com.###Media Contact: Cheetah Learning | info@cheetahlearning.com | 844-800-4767 | cheetahlearning.com

