Dental Podcast Directory Announces the 2025 Best Dental Podcasts

TEMECULA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Dental Podcast Directory (DentalPodcast.org), the dental profession’s leading resource for discovering and celebrating dental audio content, today announced the results of its 2025 Best Dental Podcasts fan favorite voting campaign. The updated list, now live at dentalpodcast.org/best-dental-podcasts, recognizes the 25 most popular dental podcasts as voted on by podcast hosts and fans across the dental community.The annual campaign invites dental professionals, podcast enthusiasts, and industry supporters to cast their votes for their favorite dental podcasts. The results reflect the collective voice of the dental podcasting community and serve as a trusted benchmark for listeners seeking high-quality audio content in the profession.2025 Fan Favorite Award WinnersThe top four vote-getters have earned the prestigious Fan Favorite Award, recognizing their outstanding popularity and impact within the dental podcasting community:1. The Raving Patients Podcast2. The Dentist Money Show3. Best Practices Show with Kirk Behrendt4. Dental Drill BitsThe Raving Patients Podcast, hosted by Dr. Len Tau, claimed the top spot with the most votes in this year’s campaign. The Dentist Money Show, the Best Practices Show with Kirk Behrendt, and Dental Drill Bits round out the Fan Favorite Award recipients.2025 Top 25 Dental PodcastsAll 25 podcasts receiving the most votes have been awarded the Top 25 Podcast Award. Listed in order from most votes received to least:1. The Raving Patients Podcast2. The Dentist Money Show3. Best Practices Show with Kirk Behrendt4. Dental Drill Bits5. Dental Unscripted6. Mommy Dentists in Business7. The Technology Evangelist Podcast8. The Productive Dentist Podcast9. Dentistry...Beyond the Numbers10. Dental All-Stars11. The Stress-Free Dentist Show12. Dental Practice Launch Podcast13. The Dentalpreneur Podcast14. Everyday Practices Podcast15. The Dental CEO Podcast16. Dentistry Uncensored17. Dental Practice Heroes18. The Dental A-Team19. Provide: A Path to Owning It20. Bulletproof Dental Practice21. The Very Dental Podcast22. Dental Marketing Theory – A Podcast by Gary Bird23. Shared Practices Podcast24. The Patient First Podcast25. Just Say No to the DSOCelebrating the Dental Podcasting Community“Dental podcasts have become one of the most valuable resources in our profession,” said Dr. Chance Bodini, founder of the Dental Podcast Directory and CEO of Proximal Contact, LLC. “This list represents the shows that are making a real difference in the lives of dental professionals. We’re proud to celebrate these hosts and the incredible content they bring to our community every week.”About the Voting CampaignThe Dental Podcast Directory has been facilitating community voting for the best dental podcasts for more than a decade. The list is updated annually and considers multiple factors, including peer votes on DentalPodcast.org, podcast directory pageviews, and estimated website traffic. Only podcasts that are actively publishing at the time of publication are eligible for inclusion.About the Dental Podcast DirectoryThe Dental Podcast Directory (DentalPodcast.org) was founded in 2015 and is the premier online resource for dental podcast discovery, featuring a comprehensive podcast directory, episode directory, and guest directory. The site is owned and operated by Proximal Contact, LLC, which also operates Embrasure Space, USA Dental Report, and Practice Pirate. The Dental Podcast Directory distributes new dental podcast episodes by email to thousands of subscribers three days a week and offers services for podcast hosts, guests, and companies in the dental industry.

