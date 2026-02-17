Global Tenders DAO Launches Integrated Ecosystem to Unlock $50 Trillion Procurement Market

GTD Logo GTD Meeting

Global Tenders DAO (GTD) launchs a comprehensive operating system designed to digitize and democratize the massive global procurement industry.

The four pillars, GTIPS finds the opportunity, GTMS manages the project, XAGENT executes the heavy lifting, and GSFS provides the fuel, replaces legacy intermediaries with intelligence.” — Helen Huang, CEO of XAgent AI Inc.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- VANCOUVER – Global Tenders DAO (GTD) today formally announced the launch of its integrated product ecosystem, a comprehensive operating system designed to digitize and democratize the massive global procurement industry. By combining real-time data, collaborative workflows, AI automation, and embedded finance, GTD aims to streamline the complex journey from opportunity discovery to bid submission.The launch comes as new data reveals the sheer scale of the market GTD intends to disrupt. According to a synthesis of reports from the World Bank, the United Nations, and global market research firms, the total global procurement market is estimated to be approximately $40 trillion to $50 trillion USD annually, representing roughly 40% to 50% of global GDP.A Four-Pillar "Operating System"GTD’s new ecosystem is architected around four interconnected pillars that replace legacy intermediaries with intelligence."The four pillars are not standalone products; they are phases of a unified workflow," the company explained in its prospectus. "GTIPS finds the opportunity, GTMS manages the project, XAGENT executes the heavy lifting, and GSFS provides the fuel. This end-to-end integration is what replaces legacy intermediaries with intelligence."The ecosystem begins with the Global Tender Information Processing System (GTIPS), a community-driven data layer that acts as the system's eyes and ears. GTIPS aggregates and verifies over 70,000 daily tender updates from more than 210 countries. To ensure reliability, the data undergoes NLP cleaning and multilingual human review, maintaining an error rate below 0.1% to provide real-time market transparency.Once an opportunity is identified, users move to the Global Tender Management System (GTMS). This collaborative workspace allows teams to manage bids, documents, and workflows. A standout feature is the “traditional process simulator,” which enables users to view AI-generated bid drafts side-by-side with manual edits, significantly lowering migration costs for established businesses wary of full automation.The engine of the ecosystem is the XAGENT AI Bidding Agent. Described as the "AI brain," XAGENT automates the entire bid creation process within minutes. It handles multi-language translation of technical specifications, automatically populates complex forms, and conducts pre-submission compliance checks against global regulatory databases with a claimed 95% accuracy.Completing the cycle is Global Supply-chain Finance Services (GSFS). This embedded finance module addresses the liquidity crisis that often prevents Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) from competing for large contracts. GSFS provides working capital, bid bond facilitation, and other financial products directly within the platform.Targeting a $50 Trillion EconomyGTD’s integrated approach targets a market that is often underestimated in size due to its fragmentation. The "Global Procurement Market" is a composite of two major sectors: Public Procurement and Corporate (B2B) Procurement.1. Public Procurement ($13 Trillion)The most stable segment of this market is government spending. According to the World Bank and the Open Contracting Partnership’s report, "How Governments Spend: Opening up the Value of Global Public Procurement", the global public procurement market is sized at approximately $13 trillion USD.This is corroborated by the OECD's "Government at a Glance" report, which states that public procurement averages 12% to 15% of national GDP. Based on a 2024 global GDP of approximately $110 trillion, this sector alone accounts for between $13.2 trillion and $16.5 trillion in annual flow.2. Corporate B2B Procurement ($30+ Trillion)While government contracts offer stability, the bulk of the volume lies in the private sector. Citing data from Statista and Grand View Research’s "B2B E-commerce Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report, 2024-2030", the global B2B e-commerce market is expected to reach $28 trillion to $32 trillion in 2024–2025. When traditional offline industrial procurement is included, the total corporate procurement volume potentially exceeds $36 trillion.3. International Organizations ($30 Billion)Even niche segments offer significant value. The United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS), in its "2023 Annual Statistical Report on United Nations Procurement", reported that the total procurement volume for the UN system was $24.9 billion USD. While smaller in volume compared to the B2B sector, these contracts are highly prestigious and often serve as a gateway to international credibility.Governance by DAODistinct from traditional SaaS platforms, the GTD ecosystem is governed by a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO). This structure allows token-holding members to vote on system rules and standards, creating a self-reinforcing community that aligns the incentives of platform users with the protocol's growth.By leveraging this decentralized model against a validated $50 trillion market backdrop, Global Tenders DAO is positioning itself not just as a tool provider, but as the foundational infrastructure for the next generation of global trade.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.