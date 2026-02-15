Divorce AI Launches Privacy-First AI Divorce Planning Platform for Pre-Legal Financial Clarity

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Divorce AI is pleased to announce the nationwide launch of its privacy-first, AI-powered Divorce Planning Platform , designed to help individuals understand the financial implications of divorce before initiating legal proceedings. The platform introduces an education-driven approach that enables people to privately explore “what-if” outcomes, organize key information, and generate a personalized financial blueprint of life after divorce - before lawyers, before courts, and even before difficult conversations begin.According to Divorce AI, each year millions of Americans consider divorce, often spending significant time weighing the decision without a clear view of what divorce may mean financially. Divorce AI addresses this gap by translating complex inputs, including income, assets, debts, and custody assumptions, into interconnected, interactive divorce financial reports through a guided 15–20 minute intake process. Rather than providing isolated calculators, the platform connects core variables into a single system so that adjusting one assumption updates the entire financial picture in real time.At its core, Divorce AI’s platform combines everything Americans need to consider, such as child support and alimony calculations, scenario-based budgeting and five-year cash-flow projections, retirement impact modeling, real estate and capital gains planning, and downloadable professional PDF reports – all in one unified dashboard. Users can even test outcomes by adjusting custody percentages, asset splits, income levels, and housing decisions, then immediately see how those changes impact support estimates, retirement accounts, taxes, and post-divorce cash flow. Not only that, but the platform also includes a parenting schedule calculator that dynamically models custody structures and helps illustrate how parenting time can influence financial assumptions.“Divorce often begins with uncertainty, fear, and financial confusion,” says Steven Klein, Founder of Divorce AI. “We built Divorce AI to replace that uncertainty with clarity to help you plan your divorce before anyone knows. By using AI to generate a personalized financial blueprint of life after divorce, individuals can privately explore their options before lawyers, before courts, and before irreversible decisions are made. Education changes outcomes. When people understand what lies ahead, they can move forward, or choose not to, with confidence and responsibility.”The national rollout includes an enhanced AI-driven financial modeling engine and expanded privacy infrastructure, reflecting the realities of early-stage divorce planning. Privacy protections are foundational to the platform’s design, with features such as discreet billing under “KD Digital Services,” quick-exit functionality, optional application disguise, PIN protection, and secure document storage.Divorce AI emphasizes that the platform is educational in nature. It does not provide legal advice and does not replace attorneys or financial advisors. Instead, it is designed to prepare individuals to engage professionals from a position of clarity, organization, and confidence, thereby helping them reduce avoidable missteps, understand potential trade-offs, and move forward more responsibly.For more information about Divorce AI, please visit https://www.divorceai.com About Divorce AIDivorce AI is an AI-powered, privacy-first divorce planning platform focused on helping individuals navigate early-stage separation decisions with greater discretion and confidence. Founded by Steven Klein, a technology and operations leader with experience in SaaS systems strategy and financial process architecture, Divorce AI was created to address a common gap in the divorce journey: many people begin evaluating next steps without a private, structured way to prepare.Divorce AI emphasizes an education-first approach and does not provide legal advice or replace attorneys or financial advisors. The company has received national recognition, including a Forbes People’s Choice Award, and maintains a commitment to access to justice through its pledge to donate 1% of annual net profits to the Legal Services Corporation (LSC).

