Solano County Mortgage Broker Tim Stacey Publishes 2026 VA Loan Education Resources

FAIRFIELD, CA, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stacey Solutions powered by Xpert Home Lending, Inc., announced the publication of updated 2026 educational resources designed to help veterans, active-duty service members, and first-time homebuyers better understand VA home loans, refinance options, and common cost factors before choosing a mortgage strategy.Based in Solano County, the firm serves homebuyers and homeowners throughout Northern California and statewide. Its work includes VA purchase loans, VA Interest Rate Reduction Refinance Loans (IRRRLs), FHA financing, conventional loans, and refinance planning for eligible borrowers.The resources are intended to support more informed decision-making at a time when federal agencies continue to warn consumers about misleading mortgage marketing, particularly any messaging that implies government endorsement or affiliation."Home financing should feel clear and safe," said Tim Stacey, founder of Stacey Solutions. "Our goal is to help people understand the options available to them and choose a path that supports long-term stability through homeownership."Why the broker model matters for borrowersA mortgage broker is not the lender. Instead, brokers help borrowers compare loan options across different lenders and programs based on the borrower’s goals and eligibility. Stacey Solutions works through the wholesale channel to help qualified borrowers evaluate options that may differ from what a single retail lender offers.Service areaStacey Solutions works with borrowers in Fairfield, Vacaville, Suisun City, Dixon, and surrounding communities, including those relocating to or from Travis Air Force Base.Learn moreEducational resources and contact information are available at https://staceysolutions.net Licensing and disclosuresStacey Solutions is powered by Xpert Home Lending, Inc.Tim Stacey NMLS #2041923Xpert Home Lending, Inc. NMLS #2179191Equal Housing Opportunity.Not affiliated with or endorsed by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs or any other government agency.All loans are subject to borrower eligibility, credit approval, and underwriting.Consumers can verify licensing through NMLS Consumer Access at https://nmlsconsumeraccess.org Media ContactTim StaceyStacey Solutions Powered by Xpert Home Lending, IncFairfield, CA 94534Phone: 7072902899Email: tim@staceysolutions.netWebsite: https://staceysolutions.net About Stacey SolutionsStacey Solutions is a California-focused mortgage brokerage serving homebuyers and homeowners through the wholesale channel. The firm provides mortgage guidance and loan support for purchase and refinance transactions, including VA loans, FHA loans, and conventional financing. The company emphasizes an education-forward approach designed to help borrowers understand their options and make informed choices.

