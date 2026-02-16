OSHAccredited Safety Institute Launches Affordable Online Defensive Driving Program in United States and globally

oshaccredited

TAMARAC, FL, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OSHAccredited Safety Institute, a leading provider of safety training programs, is proud to announce the launch of their new affordable online Defensive Driving (DDC-5.0) course. This course aims to make high-quality defensive driving training accessible to individuals not only throughout the United States but also globally.

With the increase in traffic accidents and fatalities, developing safe driving skills has never been more important. The DDC-5.0 course covers essential topics such as defensive driving techniques, hazard recognition, and strategies to prevent collisions. This comprehensive approach ensures that drivers are better prepared to navigate today’s roads safely.

One major benefit of this course is that students receive free access to all instructional materials, removing barriers to participation and making the program more affordable. The course was developed by Dr. O’Neil G. Blake, who holds a Doctorate in Public Safety and brings extensive expertise to the curriculum. Accredited by the OSHAccredited Safety Institute, the DDC-5.0 course meets the highest standards for safety training.

“We are thrilled to launch our Defensive Driving (DDC-5.0) course worldwide,” said Dr. O’Neil G. Blake. “Our goal is to provide individuals with the knowledge and skills needed to be safe and responsible drivers. As traffic accidents continue to rise, it is more important than ever to promote safe driving practices. We are confident that our course, will make a positive impact on the community.”

The Defensive Driving (DDC-5.0) course is now open for enrolment on the OSHAccredited Safety Institute website. With affordable pricing and complimentary access to learning materials, the course is a valuable resource for anyone seeking to improve their driving skills and stay safe on the road. For more information, please visit the website or contact the Institute by email or phone.

The Defensive Driving (DDC-5.0) course is available online at: https://oshaccredited.com/courses/defensive-driving-ddc-50-course/

