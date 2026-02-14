Tift County, GA (February 14, 2026) - An investigation into the 2024 shooting of Brendan Burns in Tifton, Georgia, led to the arrest and sentencing of Sean Xavier Ross, age 37, of Tifton, GA, on multiple charges, including Malice Murder, Felony Murder, five counts of Aggravated Assault, and Possession of a Firearm During a Crime. The Tifton Police Department requested the GBI to assist in the investigation on January 29, 2024.

On January 29, 2024, Burns was sitting in the parking lot of a car wash near the intersection of 17th Street and South Central Avenue in Tifton, GA, when Ross approached him from behind and shot him. Bullets fired by Ross also hit passing cars, including the door of one vehicle, mere inches from where a 2-year-old child was in her car seat.

GBI agents worked alongside detectives from the Tifton Police Department to investigate the shooting.

On November 20, 2025, a Tift County jury returned verdicts of guilty against Ross for Malice Murder, Felony Murder, five counts of Aggravated Assault, and Possession of a Firearm During a Crime. Chief Superior Court Judge Bill Reinhardt presided over the trial and sentenced Ross to life without the possibility of parole plus 25 years to serve at a hearing on February 13, 2026.

District Attorney Patrick Warren and Chief DA Investigator Melissa Luke prosecuted the case.

