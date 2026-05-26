Top Las Vegas Electrical Contractor Ampere Electric Opens New North Las Vegas Office With 24 Hour Electrician Support

Ampere Electric Las Vegas Electrician North Las Vegas- Shane Viggiani Owner Ampere Electric Ampere Electric North las Vegas Electricians Electrical Installation Service North Las Vegas Electrician North Las Vegas

Inc. regional award-winner establishes physical presence on Craig Rd, expanding priority service to Aliante, Eldorado, and surrounding North Las Vegas areas.

North Las Vegas is one of the fastest-growing communities in the state, and residents deserve a top-tier electrical contractor who understands the local grid, permitting pathways, and building codes,” — Shane Vigianni

NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ampere Electric, a premier Las Vegas electrical contractor, has officially opened a new physical office in North Las Vegas. This strategic footprint expansion directly addresses the surging regional demand for a licensed, top-rated North Las Vegas electrician capable of handling complex residential upgrades, commercial projects, and urgent, 24-hour emergency repairs.

While Ampere Electric has long anchored its reputation across the greater Las Vegas Valley, this dedicated branch focuses on providing lightning-fast response times to the unique residential layouts of North Las Vegas. To support this localized infrastructure, the company has secured a new commercial space at 3365 W Craig Rd #9, North Las Vegas, NV 89032. This physical location anchors its community presence and accelerates rapid-dispatch capabilities for service teams deployed in Aliante, Eldorado, Sun City Aliante, and the neighborhoods surrounding the North Las Vegas Airport.

The expansion beautifully aligns with major regional recognition for the company. In April, Inc. Magazine named Ampere Electric to its prestigious 2026 List of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the Rocky Mountains. This honor highlights Ampere Electric's rapid development, operational consistency, and steadfast dedication to safety and consumer satisfaction across Southern Nevada.

"North Las Vegas is one of the fastest-growing communities in the state, and residents deserve a top-tier electrical contractor who understands the local grid, permitting pathways, and building codes," said Shane Viggiani, Owner of Ampere Electric. "By opening our physical doors on Craig Rd and establishing a dedicated North Las Vegas Google Business Profile, we can ensure sub-60-minute emergency response times to local homeowners when they need us most."

The expansion specifically targets high-intent residential needs, such as electrical panel upgrades for older home renovations near downtown NLV, EV charger installations, and modern smart-home integrations in the newer master-planned developments. Ampere Electric (Nevada License #88495) remains fully committed to transparent pricing and code-compliant workmanship across the 89031, 89032, 89081, 89084, and 89086 zip codes.

For more information, to view the new office location, or to book an appointment, residents can visit the newly optimized North Las Vegas Electrician Service Page or call (702) 979-1747.

North Las Vegas Electrician | Ampere Electric 702- 213-5037 | Residential Electrician Near Me

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.