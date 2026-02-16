As Women Abandon Dating Apps, ELLE Highlights Cinqe’s Luxury Matchmaking Approach

Cover photo of Elle Magazine Features Cinqe Matchmaking Annie Garmendia Best Luxury Matchmaker Featured in ELLE Magazine

Successful women are choosing boutique, high-touch matchmaking over dating apps as demand for curated introductions rises in 2026.

We are seeing women who value guidance, discretion, and real connection.” — Annie Garmendia

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cinqe Matchmaking is proud to share that Matchmaker Annie Garmendia was recently featured in Elle in a story about how successful, accomplished women are turning away from dating apps and embracing boutique, high-touch matchmaking.The article reports that many women are exhausted by endless swiping, ghosting, and superficial matches, and are instead paying for deeply personalized introductions and guidance from elite matchmaking firms. In this shift, matchmaking has become less about stigma and more about intentionality and expert support. ￼In her interview, Annie speaks to why this trend is emerging and how a human-led approach can create experiences that feel thoughtful and truly tailored to each client’s needs.“We are seeing women who value guidance, discretion, and real connection,” Annie says. “The goal isn’t more matches. It’s the right ones.” This perspective reflects the broader cultural shift the article highlights, where dating is seen as something to be done with care, insight, and partnership rather than algorithms and apps. ￼As part of the story, the journalist interviewed one of Cinqe’s high-profile female clients. While her name was changed to protect her privacy, every detail she shared reflects her real experience working with Cinqe. In the article, she openly discusses how curated introductions through the firm led her to meaningful relationships and boyfriends aligned with her lifestyle and values.Cinqe Matchmaking has been helping accomplished singles find meaningful partnerships since 2010. The firm is known for its curated introductions, one-on-one guidance, and commitment to connecting people with intention rather than volume.About Cinqe MatchmakingFounded in 2010, Cinqe Matchmaking is a boutique matchmaking firm offering curated introductions and personalized dating guidance to accomplished singles around the world.Media Contact:press@cinqe.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.