Dubai Leads Again: The World’s First AI Digital Real Estate Brokerage Platform Launches as FRANK AI

Wael Handous Rimma Grigoryan Frank - Elux - IEREI - Clozer launching moment

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FRANK AI today announced its official launch in Dubai, introducing the world’s first AI powered digital real estate brokerage platform and the industry’s first fully integrated Agent Operating System. Built to modernize how real estate professionals operate, FRANK AI combines market intelligence, transaction execution, and financial infrastructure into one unified ecosystem.While real estate remains one of the world’s largest transactional industries, brokerage operations have continued to rely on fragmented tools, manual workflows, and delayed commission cycles. FRANK AI was developed to replace that friction with structured digital infrastructure purpose built for agents and brokerage teams.Headquartered in Dubai, FRANK AI integrates real time market intelligence, transaction workflow tools, commission management systems, education, and media capabilities into a single experience designed to operate at the speed of today’s market.A Category Defining Platform for Real Estate ProfessionalsFRANK AI consolidates the core layers of an agent’s business into one operating system.• FRANK Maps Live off plan intelligence with real time availability and project insights.• Secondary Market Tools End to end deal processing, transaction workflows, and integrated CRM management.• Financial Infrastructure A digital wallet for commission tracking and FRANK Refer for referral monetization.• FRANK Academy and FRANK Media Certified education programs and premium personal branding support.Strategic Partnerships and AED 30000000 Commission Fund• Clozer Fintech Partner has allocated AED 30000000 for Phase 1 to finance commission cycles within the ecosystem.• Innovation Experts Real Estate Institute Official education partner powering FRANK Academy with certified training.• Elux Media Providing premium content production and branding infrastructure for agents.Leadership PerspectiveWael Handous Founder and Chief Executive Officer statedMarkets do not change by slogans. They change when infrastructure changes. With nearly two decades of technology leadership across the region, I believe FRANK AI is an operating system designed to give agents intelligence, structure, and financial agility. Built in Dubai and designed for global scale.Rimma Grigoryan Co Founder and Chief Operating Officer addedWith over a decade of real estate operational experience, we have removed friction across deal execution, education, and commission management. The future of brokerage belongs to professionals who combine discipline with technology.Industry Leaders Supporting the Vision• Sara Aboutaleb• Ghader Nashashibi• Ayah Dahabi• Dr. Nour Eldeen El SerougyAvailability and RoadmapFRANK AI is now available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store with subscription tiers offering commission structures ranging from 80 percent to 100 percent.Following its Dubai launch, FRANK AI plans expansion into Saudi Arabia, London, and Spain.Apple App Store https://apps.apple.com/us/app/frank-ai-realestate-platform/id6758005136 Google Play Store https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=ae.refrank.app&pcampaignid=web_share About FRANK AIFRANK AI is an AI powered digital real estate brokerage platform headquartered in Dubai. It operates under Will and Rich Real Estate LLC, a licensed real estate brokerage registered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. By integrating artificial intelligence, transaction infrastructure, commission systems, education, and media capabilities into a unified ecosystem, FRANK AI serves as a next generation Agent Operating System built for scale.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.