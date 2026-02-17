Aquaponics USA Taps Dr. James V. Hardt as Advisory Board Chair
Aquaponics USA appoints Dr. James V. Hardt, renowned Neurofeedback Expert & Biocybernaut Institute Founder, as Chair of its new Advisory Board.
Dr. Hardt is a world renowned Presenter who was invited to Speak at the Ukraine Reconstruction
Summit that took place in Washington DC in September of 2025 and the World Changers
Summit that took place at the Pontifical Academy of Sciences in Vatican City in October of 2025.
Aquaponics USA is honored to have him as our Advisory Board Chair. Aquaponics USA teaches
one of the most important subjects to ever be taught in our U.S. Schools—Growing Food in
Water Conserving Multi-Crop Aquaponics Systems. This isn’t Gardening. This is the Future of
Farming.
Grace Sylke, the AUSA Marketing Director, said, “We share a Mission. Dr. Hardt teaches how to
raise consciousness to be happier in an Alpha State, and we teach how to raise fish & veggies
without soil or sun using AUSA STEM Food Growing Systems”. The pairing of Aquaponics USA
for STEM & CTE Programs in Schools with the Biocybernaut Institute is a match made in heaven
to create Happy, Healthy, Well-Fed Americans. The rest of the Aquaponics USA Advisory Board
includes the following equally incredible people who have worked or are working in education.
Tracie Flewellen, is Dr. Hardt’s Administrative Assistant who has worked as an Administrative
Assistant of Operations at the Humboldt Unified School District and as a Secretary of Attendance
at Humboldt’s Glassford Hill Middle School. Tracie is a master of organizational details and follow
through.
Alan Riva, is known as the beloved “Captain Al” to hundreds of California’s pre-school and
elementary students who have been and are being educated and entertained through songs,
movement and puppets in his music program, "Enchantment Through Music" and his CD series,
“The Musical Adventures of Captain Al” and “Captain Al’s Coconut Clubhouse”.
Marci Mitchell, has been a Speech Language Pathologist for over three decades working
extensively within many Utah School Districts. She has dedicated her career to giving voice to
challenged Students during their most critical developmental years.
Barbara Hockabout, went from a 33-year Public School Teaching Career to becoming an
entrepreneur with her husband, Clark Hockabout, when they started their Lodestar Gardens
Learning Center, LLC in 2012. Together, they are launching their Homesteading Apprenticeship
Program (HAP) at Lodestar Gardens in 2027. ###
