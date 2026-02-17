Aquaponics USA Taps Dr. James V. Hardt as Advisory Board Chair

Dr. Hardt, Founder of the Biocybernaut Institute

Aquaponics USA appoints Dr. James V. Hardt, renowned Neurofeedback Expert & Biocybernaut Institute Founder, as Chair of its new Advisory Board.

SHOW LOW, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oliver Duﬀy, CEO of Aquaponics USA said, “We can’t think of a better fit for the Chair of our new Advisory Board than Dr. Hardt, who has spent the last 40 years of his life dedicated to the exploration of human consciousness and teaching what he’s learned at the Biocybernaut Institute Dr. Hardt is a world renowned Presenter who was invited to Speak at the Ukraine ReconstructionSummit that took place in Washington DC in September of 2025 and the World ChangersSummit that took place at the Pontifical Academy of Sciences in Vatican City in October of 2025.Aquaponics USA is honored to have him as our Advisory Board Chair. Aquaponics USA teachesone of the most important subjects to ever be taught in our U.S. Schools—Growing Food inWater Conserving Multi-Crop Aquaponics Systems. This isn’t Gardening. This is the Future ofFarming.Grace Sylke, the AUSA Marketing Director, said, “We share a Mission. Dr. Hardt teaches how toraise consciousness to be happier in an Alpha State, and we teach how to raise fish & veggieswithout soil or sun using AUSA STEM Food Growing Systems”. The pairing of Aquaponics USAfor STEM & CTE Programs in Schools with the Biocybernaut Institute is a match made in heavento create Happy, Healthy, Well-Fed Americans. The rest of the Aquaponics USA Advisory Board includes the following equally incredible people who have worked or are working in education.Tracie Flewellen, is Dr. Hardt’s Administrative Assistant who has worked as an AdministrativeAssistant of Operations at the Humboldt Unified School District and as a Secretary of Attendanceat Humboldt’s Glassford Hill Middle School. Tracie is a master of organizational details and followthrough.Alan Riva, is known as the beloved “Captain Al” to hundreds of California’s pre-school andelementary students who have been and are being educated and entertained through songs,movement and puppets in his music program, "Enchantment Through Music" and his CD series,“The Musical Adventures of Captain Al” and “Captain Al’s Coconut Clubhouse”.Marci Mitchell, has been a Speech Language Pathologist for over three decades workingextensively within many Utah School Districts. She has dedicated her career to giving voice tochallenged Students during their most critical developmental years.Barbara Hockabout, went from a 33-year Public School Teaching Career to becoming anentrepreneur with her husband, Clark Hockabout, when they started their Lodestar GardensLearning Center, LLC in 2012. Together, they are launching their Homesteading ApprenticeshipProgram (HAP) at Lodestar Gardens in 2027. ###Contact: Grace Sylke, 760-671-3053, urbanfarmer@aquaponicsusa.com, 8073 White Mountain Lake Rd. Show Low, AZ

