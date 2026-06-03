Nashville International Airport Terrazzo Project by David Allen Company Wins NTMA Honor Award

David Allen Company of Raleigh was presented a 2026 Honor Award for a terrazzo installation at the Nashville International Airport. The project includes a medallion designed by artist Matt Goad that incorporates symbols of the local culture. @ David Laudadio Artist Brenda Stein's terrazzo design, "Our Radiant City," captures Nashville's skyline in Concourse D. Prado Studio's terrazzo design, titled "Better Home Awaiting," draws on Nashville's musical heritage, with a stylized rendition of the Ryman Auditorium, called the "mother church of country music." Layering bold color, vinyl record motifs, and rhythmic patterns, the “Better Home Awaiting” terrazzo medallion by Prado Studio evokes Nashville’s vibrant music culture.

New, expanded terminal installation realizes Corgan’s design vision with 50 custom terrazzo colors and three artist collaborations.

Terrazzo allows architects to tell stories through flooring that will endure for generations. Nashville Airport proves that functional surfaces can be powerful expressions of cultural identity.” — Chad Rakow, NTMA Executive Director

NASHVILLE , TN, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Terrazzo & Mosaic Association (NTMA) has awarded the David Allen Company of Raleigh a 2026 Honor Award for a terrazzo installation at Nashville International Airport. The project is one of 17 selected for honors this year from among international submissions. The award was presented on May 13 at the association's 103rd annual convention.The terrazzo installation covers more than 250,000 square feet across three levels of the airport's expanded terminal, including the grand lobby, international arrivals, baggage claim, security checkpoints and Concourses A, B, and D. The award acknowledges both the ambitious scope of Corgan 's design and David Allen Company's execution of that vision across multiple construction phases and artistic collaborations.Design ChallengeMetropolitan Nashville Airport Authority selected Corgan, a Dallas-based architecture firm, to lead the terminal expansion. The design team faced a complex set of requirements for the flooring: it needed to create a cohesive visual identity across multiple levels and zones while withstanding heavy pedestrian traffic from millions of travelers annually. The material also had to accommodate three large-scale artistic collaborations, provide intuitive wayfinding and reflect Nashville's identity.The solution required 50 custom terrazzo colors coordinated across the entire installation. Standard manufactured commercial flooring options could not meet all the requirements simultaneously, particularly artistic flexibility, extreme durability and seamless integration with the terminal's architectural elements, which include expansive glass walls that bring in natural light, wooden ceilings and a predominantly black-and-white color palette.Artist CollaborationsDavid Allen Company worked directly with Corgan and three commissioned artists to translate their designs into durable terrazzo installations. Each artist created work specific to key locations within the terminal. These elements serve both aesthetic and practical functions, reinforcing a strong sense of place while supporting passenger wayfinding through visual cues.Matt Goad of Oklahoma City designed "Across Country," installed at the C/D Concourse intersection. The piece brings together themes of aviation, music, and Tennessee history in red, white and blue. It incorporates airplanes, musical instruments and three stars referencing the state flag; classical columns are a nod to the city's nickname, the "Athens of the South." Goad's design also reinterprets the airport's former carpet pattern, which had developed a cult following among travelers and was widely shared on social media before being removed during renovations.Jairo and Susan Prado of Nashville-based Prado Studio created "Better Home Awaiting" for the central hub connecting the A and B concourses. The design draws on Nashville's musical heritage, incorporating vinyl records and architectural details inspired by the Ryman Auditorium, a National Historic Landmark known as "The Mother Church of Country Music." The title references "Will the Circle Be Unbroken," a gospel hymn that became a standard at the Grand Ole Opry.Brenda Stein of Nashville designed "Our Radiant City," a vibrant terrazzo medallion installed near the Concourse D bar area. The piece features stylized depictions of Nashville's most recognizable buildings and functions as both a literal and symbolic hub."Working on tiny parts of the installation was eye-opening," Ms. Stein said. "The level of individual labor, precision and artistry that goes into manifesting these designs in real space was mind-blowing. David Allen Company's pride in craftsmanship shines through the finished piece."Technical ExecutionThe project required precise color matching and coordination to ensure consistency across the 250,000-square-foot installation, which was completed in phases as construction zones became available. The epoxy terrazzo system was specified for its durability in high-traffic environments and its ability to accommodate the intricate colorwork and artistic details of the designs.In addition to the three major medallions, the installation includes custom lettering spelling out "Nashville, Tennessee" in the grand lobby and sound wave patterns integrated into the floor throughout the terminal.The terminal opened in 2024. One of the fastest-growing U.S. airports, Nashville International is rapidly expanding to accommodate over 40 million annual passengers through its "New Horizon" projects.About David Allen CompanyIn addition to this award, the David Allen Company was recognized this year for an installation at Forte on Flagler, an ultra-luxury waterfront condominium tower in West Palm Beach, Florida.The David Allen Company has installed over 65 million square feet of terrazzo and is recognized for expertise in terrazzo craftsmanship, creating durable, visually impactful surfaces for public and commercial spaces. Established in 1920, the company has been a member of the NTMA since 1944. Based in Raleigh, it also has offices in Washington, D.C.; Atlanta; Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; Columbia, S.C.; and Birmingham, Ala.Robert Roberson purchased the company in 1967, ten years after beginning his career there. His brother, David, now serves as CEO, and David's son, Joshua, a senior project manager, is currently the immediate past-president of NTMA's board of directors.About the National Terrazzo & Mosaic AssociationThe annual NTMA Honor Awards program recognizes outstanding terrazzo installations completed by association member contractors. Entries are evaluated by design professionals and terrazzo specialists for design, craftsmanship and technical execution. A full list of this year's Honor Award recipients is available at ntma.com.Founded in 1923, the NTMA is a nonprofit trade association of over 150 contractor and supplier members, headquartered in Fredericksburg, Texas. The organization establishes national standards for all terrazzo systems and applications, advancing quality craftsmanship and innovation while supporting its members in the trade.The NTMA provides a broad range of free resources for architects, designers, artists, contractors, maintenance professionals, and property owners. From assisting design teams with specifications to offering technical guidance throughout a project, the NTMA helps ensure terrazzo installations meet the highest standards. The association also offers AIA-registered continuing education programs for architects and design professionals. For more information about terrazzo resources, visit ntma.com. Technical Director Gary French is available at gary@ntma.com.Terrazzo originated in 15th-century Italy, building on the mosaic traditions of ancient Rome. Venetian marble workers repurposed discarded stone chips into durable, decorative surfaces—a practice that made terrazzo an early sustainable material. Today, terrazzo is still poured by hand on-site, with options for precast panels and waterjet-cut details. Stone, recycled glass, or other aggregates—which may be locally sourced—are set in a cement or epoxy base, and the surface is then polished to reveal the aggregate's color and texture. Valued for its design versatility, ease of maintenance, durability, sustainability, and lifecycle value, terrazzo is built to last the life of a building.

National Terrazzo & Mosaic Association 2026 Honor Awards

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