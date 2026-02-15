Travel And Tour World Crosses 23 Million Monthly Readers, with US at Top, Followed by Canada, UK, Germany, Spain & More
Travel And Tour World (TTW) has achieved a significant milestone, reaching over 23 million active readers per month globally.
TTW's mission has always been to unite tourism professionals, businesses, and travelers, becoming a central hub for news, market trends, and insights that shape the future of the industry. With content available in 104 languages, including Spanish, German, French, Arabic, and Portuguese, TTW reaches a global audience, providing decision-makers with reliable and up-to-date information.
As TTW continues to expand, it remains a key player in the global travel landscape, offering invaluable resources for professionals and helping steer the future of the travel and hospitality industries.
“Our purpose is to serve the entire travel ecosystem—from the professional to the passionate traveler. It is this unwavering commitment that establishes Travel And Tour World (TTW) as the ‘Voice of travel and the people behind it.’
“Travel And Tour World (TTW) stands at the pinnacle of travel industry journalism with more than 23 million visitors monthly, consistently leading in readership and engagement. Our unparalleled contribution spans every corner of the travel world, from tourism and hospitality to airlines, MICE, cruises, and corporate travel. By delivering insightful, real-time news updates and industry developments by our journalists around the world , Travel And Tour World (TTW) keeps readers informed and ahead of the curve.
We are constantly outperforming our competitors, maintaining our top position in the charts. With a team of dedicated journalists through out the world providing timely, relevant content from across the globe, TTW remains the go-to source for the latest happenings, trends, and updates in the ever-evolving travel landscape.” stated Anup Kumar Keshan, Founder and Editor-in-Chief, Travel and Tour World.
A Close Snapshot
Travel And Tour World (TTW) is a global digital travel media providing news round the clock, insights, and research based articles for professionals and travelers.
Available in 104 languages, reaching a global audience, where the US tops the list.
23.6 million active users per month, making it a key resource.
Travel And Tour World (TTW) influences global tourism trends with credible, real-time insights.
Media partnership with more than 1200 trade shows world wide
Readership
TTW’s audience includes:
Business/Corporate Travellers, Tour Operators & Travel Agents
Destination Management Companies (DMCs) and Travel Management Companies
MICE Planners
Luxury Travel Designers
Cruise Lines, Airlines, and Hotel Chains
Technology Innovators
This readership represents the architects of global travel experiences—the decision-makers, trendsetters, and investors who move the world. Travel and Tour World (TTW) attracts a diverse audience, including business and corporate travelers, luxury travelers, and prominent figures from the travel and hospitality industry, such as airline and cruise executives. In addition to B2B readers, Travel and Tour World (TTW) reaches individuals looking for exclusive travel insights, industry trends, and high-end travel experiences.
The United States leads TTW’s monthly audience with an average of 7,480,174 users, while the United Kingdom and Canada follow with strong and consistent engagement levels. These figures demonstrate rising appetite for professionally curated tourism intelligence and confirm TTW’s growing relevance in data-driven travel planning.
Top 50 Source Markets by Digital Engagement Per Month*
Rank Country Active Users*
1 United States 7,480,174
2 United Kingdom 2,519,933
3 Canada 2,132,177
4 India 1,677,340
5 Germany 902,171
6 United Arab Emirates 654,386
7 Australia 555,576
8 Spain 553,794
9 Brazil 541,767
10 France 527,014
11 South Africa 515,303
12 Mexico 381,354
13 Japan 290,831
14 Italy 275,833
15 Thailand 261,912
16 Ireland 255,798
17 Philippines 243,070
18 Singapore 218,235
19 Poland 209,776
20 New Zealand 208,722
21 Malaysia 204,480
22 Netherlands 201,445
23 Switzerland 183,601
24 Nigeria 181,965
25 China 165,138
26 Indonesia 163,998
27 Portugal 137,106
28 Greece 132,522
29 Egypt 125,307
30 Denmark 114,238
31 Sweden 100,785
32 Hungary 92,730
33 Saudi Arabia 90,212
34 Kenya 89,140
35 Finland 84,531
36 Argentina 83,156
37 Türkiye 80,192
38 South Korea 74,705
39 Austria 73,428
40 Vietnam 72,170
41 Belgium 65,707
42 Qatar 62,622
43 Romania 62,359
44 Pakistan 61,327
45 Ghana 59,902
46 Norway 57,021
47 Morocco 53,693
48 Hong Kong 47,024
49 Azerbaijan 44,853
50 Uganda 43,601
Exclusive Promotional Partnerships
Travel And Tour World (TTW) doesn’t just cover events—it helps define them. As a media partner of over 1,200 internationally recognized travel trade expos, TTW ensures its publication is physically distributed at events to reach high-value digital travel media buyers and planners. TTW’s strategic media tie-ups span all continents and include:
WTM London, London, UK
WTM Africa, Cape Town, South Africa
ATM Dubai, Dubai, UAE
IMEX America, Las Vegas, USA
IMEX Frankfurt, Frankfurt, Germany
FITUR, Madrid, Spain
IBTM, Barcelona, Spain
Travel Tech Show, London, UK
ITB Asia, Marina Bay Sands, Singapore
ITB Berlin, Berlin, Germany
EMITT, Istanbul, Turkey
MITT, Moscow, Russia
PATA Travel Mart, Bangkok, Thailand
AIME Australia, Melbourne, Australia
AITEX, Malaysia
ASEAN Tourism Forum, Philippines
Routes World, TBA (varies)
WTE Miami, USA
WTM Latin America, São Paulo, Brazil
Bali & Beyond Travel Fair, Bali, Indonesia
ITE HCMC, Saigon Exhibition & Convention Center, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
IHIF Asia, Hong Kong
IT&CM Asia, Bangkok, Thailand
TBEX Summit America, TBEX Summit Locations (USA)
Connections Luxury, Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas, USA
Tourism Innovative Summit 2025, Spain
World Aviation Festival, Lisbon, Portugal
A Truly Global Readership Across Established and Emerging Markets
Travel and Tour World (TTW) has a strong presence in both well-established and growing travel markets worldwide. North America and Western Europe are key regions for Travel and Tour World (TTW), with strong engagement from countries like the United States, Mexico, Ireland, Poland, Netherlands, and Switzerland. These areas consistently provide high-value readership each month.
In the Asia-Pacific region, countries like Japan, Thailand, Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, China, Indonesia, and South Korea are driving rapid growth, making TTW the go-to resource for the travel industry. The Middle East and Africa are also seeing increasing engagement from Saudi Arabia, Kenya, Qatar, Ghana, Morocco, and Uganda. In Europe, countries like the Nordics (Denmark, Sweden) and Central Europe (Hungary, Austria, Romania) are expanding TTW’s reach.
This wide demand across regions shows thatTravel and Tour World (TTW) is not just a part of global travel discussions—it is shaping the industry’s knowledge base.
Travel and Tour World (TTW): From News Platform to Strategic Intelligence Hub
Travel and Tour World (TTW) has evolved into much more than just a news source. It has become a powerful tool for real-time market intelligence used by tourism boards, airlines, hotel chains, MICE planners, and investors worldwide. The platform covers key issues like policy changes, route development, visa rules, sustainability, and trade partnerships. This helps industry leaders make better decisions on investments, risks, and future demand.
By offering insights based on current events, TTW helps in smarter marketing, better distribution strategies, and quicker, more informed business decisions. It is not just about more readers; TTW is now an essential part of how the travel industry plans and grows.
Real-Time, Verified Reporting That Sets TTW Apart
What makes TTW stand out is its speed and accuracy in delivering news. The platform has a global network of journalists and industry experts who provide timely updates on aviation changes, hotel openings, regulations, and corporate travel shifts. This allows TTW to deliver actionable insights before other media sources, all while ensuring the information is verified and reliable.
In a world where misinformation can disrupt travel planning, TTW’s ability to offer fast, accurate, and globally sourced news is a key reason why its audience continues to grow. This approach keeps TTW ahead of the competition and makes it the go-to platform for travel professionals around the world.
Why Partner with Travel And Tour World?
Unmatched Global Visibility: Travel and Tour World (TTW) helps your brand reach across continents and cultures in multiple languages.
Enhanced Brand Credibility: TTW is trusted by top organizations, tourism boards, and industry leaders worldwide.
Direct Access to Global Digital Travel Media Audiences: TTW connects your brand with professionals in Asia, Africa, GCC, and North America.
Strategic Distribution & SEO Reach: TTW ensures your story is not only published but also seen, ranked, and shared effectively.
The Next Step? Go Global
Travel and Tour World (TTW) invites tourism boards, airlines, DMCs, hotel chains, travel tech providers, and all digital travel media stakeholders to unlock their full global potential. With Travel and Tour World (TTW), your message reaches far beyond borders, languages, or industry silos.
TTW publishes research based articles that offer businesses a global platform based on editorial insights. By reaching international audiences, TTW helps brands enhance their visibility, build credibility, and connect with key industry professionals across regions, ensuring their stories are published, ranked, and widely shared.
About Travel And Tour World (TTW)
Travel and Tour World (TTW) is a premier global digital B2B travel media platform reaching over 23 million readers worldwide across 104 regional platforms in European, Asian, African, GCC, and Indian languages. Since 2009, Travel and Tour World (TTW) has been a trusted source of travel and tourism industry news, intelligence, and trend analysis.
As an official media partner to more than 1,500 international travel and hospitality events, including WTM Events, ITB Berlin & Asia, IMEX America & Frankfurt, and ATM, Travel and Tour World (TTW) connects tourism boards, airlines, hotels, tour operators, MICE planners, and luxury travel brands with global industry decision-makers. With its unmatched multilingual reach and editorial credibility, Travel and Tour World (TTW) continues to shape conversations that define the future of global travel.
*Data Source: As per 2025 Google Analytics 4
