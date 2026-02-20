New Orleans Enters Spring Tourism Season Following Mardi Gras

Spring blooms across a New Orleans street as the city enters its spring tourism season

America has only three cities: New York, San Francisco, and New Orleans. Everywhere else is Cleveland.” — Tennessee Williams, playwright and longtime New Orleans resident

New Orleans, LA — As Mardi Gras concludes, New Orleans transitions into its spring tourism season, a period marked by a steady flow of visitors arriving for festivals, live music, cultural events, and outdoor activities across the city.

The weeks following Fat Tuesday traditionally signal the start of one of the busiest and most consistent travel periods of the year. Visitors continue to arrive for major spring events, including French Quarter Festival, local food celebrations, neighborhood markets, and a full calendar of live music performances. Many of these events are free and open to the public and take place throughout the French Quarter, downtown New Orleans, and surrounding neighborhoods.

Spring weather conditions also contribute to increased foot traffic, with moderate temperatures supporting walking tours, outdoor dining, riverfront visits, and exploration of historic districts. Popular areas include the French Quarter, Frenchmen Street, the Garden District, and riverfront locations along the Mississippi River.

Public access to many springtime attractions remains free, including street performances, open-air markets, art displays, and community events held in public spaces. Music venues throughout the city operate daily, with live performances scheduled during afternoon and evening hours. Outdoor festivals typically take place on weekends, with exact dates and times varying by event.

Streetcar lines continue to provide access to major destinations throughout the city. The St. Charles Avenue line serves Uptown and Garden District areas, while the Canal Street line connects Mid-City and riverfront locations. Standard transit fares apply. Walking routes remain a primary method of travel for visitors staying near the French Quarter, where many attractions are located within close proximity.

Spring also marks a shift in visitor patterns, with many travelers choosing longer stays to experience multiple events over a single trip. The season typically runs through late April and May, with consistent activity across weekends and evenings.

Travelers planning visits during the spring months are encouraged to review festival schedules, confirm transportation routes, and plan accommodations in advance due to increased seasonal demand.



