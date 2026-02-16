Free Willy Actor Jason James Richter Urges France to Save Captive Killer Whales Wikie and Keijo at Marineland Antibes

Killer whales Wikie and her son Keijo swimming in crumbling tanks in Marineland Antibes, France Free Willy star Jason James Richter urges the French government to save captive killer whales Wikie and Keijo at Marineland Antibes, France. Free Willy star Jason James Richter urges the French government to save captive killer whales Wikie and Keijo at Marineland Antibes, France. Marineland Antibes in France confines captive killer whales Wikie and Keijo in deteriorating tanks.

Free Willy actor Jason James Richter urges France to relocate captive killer whales Wikie and Keijo from Marineland Antibes before it’s too late.

Please join me in speaking up for killer whales Wikie and Keijo. There is not much time left, they cannot stay where they are for much longer. Make your voice heard. Please let’s save these whales.” — Jason James Richter

TORONTO, CANADA, February 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jason James Richter, who starred as Jesse in the iconic film Free Willy, has thrown his support behind a campaign led by Canadian nonprofit TideBreakers to save two captive orcas — Wikie and her 12-year-old son, Keijo. JASON JAMES RICHTER APPEAL HERE. (Free and clear to use)Trapped in limbo for over a year at the now-closed Marineland Antibes facility in France, Wikie and Keijo remain confined to aging, deteriorating tanks. Twelve bottlenose dolphins are also still held at the park. As stated by tank developers, orca owners (Parque Reunidos), and confirmed by the French government, the orca tanks at Antibes are severely compromised and pose an ongoing threat to the animals’ health and lives. In addition, weekly trespassers have repeatedly entered the closed park, placing both the animals and themselves at risk.“I’m famous for starring in the movie about a captive orca desperate to be free. But in reality, captive-born killer whales cannot simply be released into the wild. They need dedicated rehabilitation and acclimatization to have any chance of survival,” said Jason James Richter. “They simply wouldn’t survive in the open ocean on their own right now.”TideBreakers supports the creation of orca sanctuaries as part of the long term solution to end animal exploitation in marine parks. However we recognize that right now there are no operating orca sanctuaries anywhere in the world to take Wikie and Keijo. All proposed projects have yet to begin construction, meet their fundraising and permitting goals and are far from completion.“These orcas are running out of time. The only realistic options currently left are premature death due to the unsafe tank conditions they are presently in, euthanasia, or the approval of conditional permits allowing relocation to another facility equipped to care for captive orcas till sanctuaries are built. We are grateful to Jason James Ritter for speaking up for them and everyone else who cares to join us.” said Marketa Schusterova, TideBreakers.TideBreakers is calling on the public to urge the French government to relocate Wikie and her son Keijo to a safer environment and to ensure officials uphold the provisions of the French law passed in 2019, which will take effect in December 2026.Click on THIS LINK to make your voice heard.About TideBreakers: TideBreakers is a Canadian non-profit organization dedicated to protecting marine mammals in captivity and advocating for their welfare. Through investigations, public education, and policy work, TideBreakers campaigns for meaningful reform and stronger animal‑welfare standards worldwide. As global legislation moves to end marine mammal captivity, TideBreakers works to rescue and relocate animals in need while also advancing long-term solutions like proper whale and dolphin sanctuaries.Media Contact: Marketa Schusterova/Jana Richardson.Email: wearetidebreakers@tidebreakers.orgMarketa Schusterova: cell: +1 416 827 8617*TideBreakers thanks David H. Altman and Samantha Waranch for their incredible support in raising awareness of the dire situation facing Wikie and Keijo. Their efforts have been invaluable in helping spread the word.

