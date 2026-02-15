All American Home Improvement Prioritizes Residential Roofing on Long Island

FARMINGDALE, NY, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- All American Home Improvement, Inc., a four-generation family-owned roofing contractor in Long Island , has announced a temporary pause on accepting new commercial roofing projects in order to dedicate its full capacity to residential roofing services across Long Island. The 2026 decision, effective January 31, 2026, follows a continued rise in homeowner requests for roof inspections, roof repairs, full roof replacements, and storm damage restoration throughout Nassau County and Suffolk County.Over the past year, severe weather patterns, aging asphalt shingle roofs, and growing awareness about preventive roof maintenance have driven strong demand among local homeowners. Many Long Island properties built decades ago are now reaching the end of their roof lifespan. As shingles deteriorate and flashing systems weaken, the likelihood of water intrusion and structural damage increases. Families are choosing to address roofing concerns early rather than wait for emergency situations.By shifting focus to residential projects, the company aims to reduce scheduling delays, respond faster to roof leaks and storm damage, and provide more direct support to homeowners navigating insurance claims.Rising Demand for Residential Roof Replacement and RepairIn recent months, All American Home Improvement, Inc. has seen a steady rise in service calls related to wind damage, missing shingles, flashing failures, ventilation concerns, and aging roof systems. Homeowners are also requesting proactive roof inspections to avoid unexpected emergencies during peak weather seasons.This operational adjustment allows the company to:- Shorten wait times for residential roof inspections and written estimates- Accelerate scheduling for roof replacement and repair projects- Increase availability for emergency storm response services- Provide focused insurance claim guidance for homeownersThe company remains fully licensed and insured in New York and continues to deliver complete residential roofing solutions, including asphalt shingle installation, leak repair, flashing replacement, and full roof system replacement.Homeowners can review the company’s verified listing through its Google Business Profile and follow the latest company update highlighting ongoing residential roofing projects across Long Island.Message from the Owner, JeremyJeremy, owner of All American Home Improvement, Inc., shared his perspective on the January 31, 2026 decision:“We are a four-generation family-owned company, and homeowners have always been the core of our business. Right now, Long Island families need dependable roofing services more than ever. Pausing new commercial projects allows us to respond faster, schedule jobs sooner, and give each residential client the attention they deserve. Protecting homes across Nassau and Suffolk County remains our top priority.”Jeremy confirmed that existing commercial clients will continue to receive support under previously scheduled agreements. Commercial roofing services will resume once residential demand stabilizes.Commitment to Long Island HomeownersAll American Home Improvement, Inc. continues to serve communities throughout:- Farmingdale- Massapequa- Levittown- Hicksville- BabylonWith consistent 5-star reviews and decades of hands-on experience, the company is known for transparent estimates, professional craftsmanship, and reliable service. The 2026 operational decision strengthens its focus on protecting Long Island homes with dependable roof replacement and repair solutions.Homeowners in need of roof inspections, roof repairs, storm restoration, or full roof replacement are encouraged to get directions to the Farmingdale office or contact the company directly to schedule a consultation.About All American Home Improvement, Inc.All American Home Improvement, Inc. is located at 39 Quaker Ln, Farmingdale, NY 11735. With four generations of roofing experience, the company specializes in residential roof replacement, roof repairs, storm damage restoration, and insurance claim assistance across Long Island, NY. All American Home Improvement, Inc. is committed to protecting Long Island homes with quality workmanship and trusted local expertise. You can get latest company update here: https://share.google/n9GSOhpqMhGTiKsSo Website: https://www.allamerican-hi.com/ Address: 39 Quaker Ln, Farmingdale, NY 11735, United States

