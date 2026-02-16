The $40,000 Funding That Keeps Giving: FAMU's Freshman Class Of 2010 Creates Permanent Pipeline for College Access

Together, they raised $40,093 to support university scholarships - creating opportunities that will impact students for years to come. This is what collective effort looks like.

As a proud sixth-generation Rattler and descendant of one of the university's founding students, it was without question that I give back to FAMU.” — Janell S. Massaline

TALLAHASSEE, FL, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Florida Agricultural & Mechanical University's (FAMU) Freshman class of 2010 has reached its $40,000 scholarship endowment goal. This achievement marks a significant milestone in the class's commitment to combat the college affordability crisis by removing financial barriers challenging higher education access.

The achievement comes after the class presented a $33,054.46 endowment check on the field during FAMU's 2025 homecoming game. The historic freshman class established the endowment fund in November 2024 in partnership with the FAMU Foundation. In the university’s 138-year history, the freshman class of 2010 remains the largest recorded, with 2,201 students enrolled in the Fall 2010 semester.

"As a proud sixth-generation Rattler and descendant of one of the university's founding students, it was without question that I give back to FAMU," said Janell S. Massaline, an English Education graduate. "This endowment reflects the class of 2010's intergenerational commitment to supporting and cultivating the next generation of Rattlers through scholarship and service."

The endowment addresses three critical areas affecting higher education access: financial barriers preventing students from enrolling, unmanageable student loan debt for graduates, and support for retention efforts to strengthen graduation rates. The fund provides scholarships for first-year students, second-year students, out-of-state students, and graduate students.

The milestone is particularly significant given current national trends showing undergraduate enrollment has dropped by more than 2 million students since its peak in 2011, according to the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center.

Additionally, nearly 60% of Pell Grant recipients are Black students as reported by the U.S Department of Education, and the average cost of attendance at public institutions has increased by approximately 36.7%, according to the Education Data Initiative.

"Donating to my beloved FAMU as an individual is great, but donating collectively with my class allows my funds to reach much further," said Wayne King Jr., a Business Administration graduate. "My class hitting our first endowment milestone ensures that baby Rattlers will thrive for generations to come."

The endowment was established as part of the scholarship initiative for the class's 15th year reunion celebration. Class organizers emphasized that the endowment represents more than a financial contribution—it creates an enduring legacy of educational access.

"This endowment milestone is especially meaningful because it allows our class to make a lasting impact and give back to the university that gave us so much," said Shelby Avery, a Business Administration/MBA graduate. "As an out-of-state student, I understand firsthand how critical financial support is to helping students stay in school. As the largest freshman class, it's only fitting that we build one of the biggest endowment funds—to uplift and support the students of our beloved university, especially in today's challenging climate."

Since the FAMU Board of Trustees approved a 15% increase in out-of-state tuition for the next academic year, the class continues to accept donations to grow the endowment fund and expand its impact. All contributions are made directly through the FAMU Foundation and are tax-deductible.

The scholarship endowment initiative reflects FAMU's broader mission of providing educational opportunities to students who might otherwise face obstacles to obtaining a college education. The university has long served as a pathway to higher education, continuously expanding its resources to address challenges facing each generation.

About Florida Agricultural & MechanicalUniversity: Founded in 1887, Florida A&M University is a historically black public university located in Tallahassee, Fla. FAMU is known for its commitment to academic excellence and providing educational opportunities to underrepresented populations. The university serves more than 9,000 students across 13 schools and colleges.

