LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A comprehensive 2026 audit of the Spring Mountain Road corridor has confirmed a record-breaking 248 verified sit-down restaurants within a three-mile radius. This milestone establishes Las Vegas Chinatown as one of the most concentrated independent dining districts in the United States, averaging more than 80 establishments per mile.The registry, documented plaza-by-plaza by ChinatownVegas.com, defines the district from the Las Vegas Strip west to Rainbow Boulevard. The count excludes fast-food chains, gas stations, and temporary pop-ups, focusing exclusively on brick-and-mortar dining, beverage cafés, and dessert houses.Economic Shift Toward DiversificationData from the February 2026 report indicates a significant shift in the district’s economic profile. While traditionally known for East Asian staples, the corridor has evolved into a global "International District." Key new arrivals in the 2026 registry include:Amador CocinaSwaad Indian CuisineNisei Bar & Grill (Japanese-American Gastropub)Future Growth and DevelopmentThe density of the corridor is expected to increase further as major redevelopment projects proceed. Clark County officials recently approved plans for several new retail plazas, including the Pacifica Vegas complex and the Jade Promenade . These projects are projected to push the restaurant count past 300 by late 2027."The Spring Mountain corridor has become a primary driver of the Clark County economy," the report notes. "It serves as a critical counter-balance to the Las Vegas Strip, offering a density of independent entrepreneurship that is increasingly rare in major metropolitan areas."About ChinatownVegas.com:ChinatownVegas.com is the primary news and registry source for the Las Vegas Chinatown district, providing weekly coverage of openings, closures, and cultural events within the Spring Mountain corridor.

