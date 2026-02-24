New Study Shows Home-Based Microcurrent Therapy Reduces Pain, PTSD Symptoms, and Improves Sleep in Military Veterans

Dolphin Microcurrent Device This is a key acupoint Military Veterans applied Dolphin Microcurrent to in the home setting in order to achieve 52.2% pain relief Dolphin Microcurrent Device for home use

Research provides evidence that veterans can effectively self-administer microcurrent point stimulation (MPS) at home to relieve pain, PTSD and improve sleep

Veterans with PTSD and pain often experience impaired sleep—all of which reinforce each other,” said Dr. R. Gokal, MD. “Our findings show that MPS applied at home can interrupt this cycle.” — Dr. Raman Gokal, MD, FRCP, FASN.

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A newly published study in the Journal of Complementary Medicine reports that self-applied microcurrent therapy delivered to acupuncture points in the home setting produces significant improvements in pain, PTSD symptoms, sleep duration, quality of life, and healthcare utilization among military veterans.The study, titled “Evaluation of Microcurrent Treatment Applied to Acupuncture Points on Pain, PTSD and Sleep Duration in Military Veterans in the Home Setting,” evaluated outcomes in 35 U.S. and Canadian veterans suffering from chronic pain and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). The research provides the first evidence that veterans can safely and effectively self-administer microcurrent point stimulation (MPS) at home with meaningful clinical benefits.Pain, PTSD and Sleep are the main problems facing veterans todayChronic pain, PTSD, and sleep disturbances affect nearly half to three-quarters of veterans seeking care, forming a self-reinforcing “vicious triad” that drives disability, opioid use, and escalating healthcare costs. PTSD alone costs the U.S. healthcare system more than $230 billion annually, with Veterans Affairs spending over $3 billion per year on PTSD-related care at home.“Veterans with PTSD and chronic pain often experience persistent sympathetic nervous system activation, reduced parasympathetic tone, and impaired sleep—all of which reinforce each other,” said lead author Dr. R. Gokal, MD, FRCP, FASN. “Our findings show that microcurrent point stimulation applied at home can interrupt this cycle.”Study OutcomesIn this cohort study, veterans applied the Dolphin Neurostim, a low-frequency direct-current microcurrent stimulation to acupuncture points of their choosing. Outcomes were assessed before treatment and after one year of use, measuring pain intensity, PTSD symptoms, sleep duration, pain medication use, perceived general health, quality of life, and the frequency of home and Veterans Affairs (VA) healthcare visits.The results showed statistically significant improvements across all major health markers. Average pain levels were reduced by 52.2 percent, while PTSD symptom severity declined by 30 percent. Veterans reported a 39.5 percent increase in sleep duration, alongside a 56.5 percent reduction in daily pain medication use. Measures of general health and quality of life improved by more than 70 percent and 69 percent respectively. Notably, these clinical gains were accompanied by substantial reductions in healthcare utilization, including a 74.5 percent decrease in home healthcare visits and a 79.6 percent reduction in VA visits. No adverse events were reported during the study period.Implications for Veteran CareThe researchers emphasize that home-based Dolphin therapy could represent a scalable, cost-effective, non-pharmacological option for managing chronic pain, PTSD, and sleep disturbances—conditions that frequently prove resistant to conventional treatments.“While professional acupuncture and clinic-based therapies remain important, this study demonstrates that veterans can regain some control over their own care,” said co-author Dr. Jessica Kalico, DC, MPP. “That empowerment alone may contribute to improved outcomes.”Conclusion“This study is the first to demonstrate that military veterans can successfully self-apply a known stress- and pain-modulating therapy in the home setting with meaningful improvements in pain, PTSD symptoms, sleep duration, and quality of life,” Dr. R. Gokal, concludes. “These findings support the role of microcurrent therapy as a practical, scalable adjunct in addressing some of the most persistent and costly health challenges facing veterans today.”About Dolphin NeurostimDolphin Vagal Stimulator is manufactured by the Center for Pain & Stress Research, a Canadian medical device company dedicated to helping people with stress-related conditions. For more information on the company’s flagship product, the Dolphin Neurostim), please visit www.dolphinmps.com

Honorary Lieutenant Colonel Lee-Anne Quinn shares her feedback on using this Dolphin Microcurrent therapy to treat PTSD

