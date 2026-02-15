Oleg Gubin Continues Leading Cognitive Vision Platform at Linque Following Acquisition of Graypaw IP

Founder of Graypaw Transitions Proprietary Cognitive Vision Technology into Enterprise-Scale Industrial Deployment

ROYESFORD, PA, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oleg Gubin , founder of Graypaw and technical architect behind its Cognitive Vision platform, has formally transitioned to Linque as Vision AI Lead following Linque’s acquisition of the Cognitive Vision AI intellectual property.Graypaw, in partnership with Linque as a minority shareholder, jointly developed Cognitive Vision solutions for industrial applications. With the completion of the transaction, Linque now fully owns the Cognitive Vision AI IP and is expanding its deployment across regulated and precision-driven industries.Gubin continues to lead the technical evolution of the platform within Linque, focusing on scalable industrial implementations in bioprocessing, manufacturing, and other mission-critical environments.The Cognitive Vision platform integrates real-time video analysis, contextual process data, and adaptive AI models into a unified monitoring layer designed to enhance operational awareness. Working solutions have demonstrated success in bioprocessing monitoring systems and sterile weld quality assurance in manufacturing environments.“The transition enables the platform to scale within a broader industrial automation framework,” said Gubin. “Our focus remains on delivering reliable, validated Vision AI systems that operate effectively in real-world production environments.”In his role as Vision AI Lead, Gubin oversees system architecture, enterprise deployment strategy, and technical validation pathways for industrial AI applications under high-compliance requirements.The acquisition represents a strategic step in expanding Cognitive Vision capabilities within Linque’s industrial software portfolio.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.