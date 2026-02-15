Mohammed Al-Rashed: Veteran journalist and host, bringing over 20 years of expertise to the heart of Riyadh Diplomatic Ties: Celebrating a century of partnership and a shared vision for regional stability. Maya Manna: Director of RT Arabic, leading the strategic expansion into the Kingdom’s dynamic media landscape. Studio Riyadh": Launching a new era of dialogue to mark 100 years of Saudi-Russian diplomacy RT Arabic: A global news leader with 400 million viewers, now broadcasting from the Saudi capital.

RT Arabic launches "Studio Riyadh" in February 2026, marking a century of Saudi-Russian diplomacy with high-level analysis of global and regional affairs.

The opening of Studio Riyadh will be a platform for exchanging views and discussing regional and global issues with prominent influential figures, strengthening media relations between both nations” — Maya Manna, Director of RT Arabic

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, February 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a strategic move that reinforces Riyadh’s ascending role as a pivotal cornerstone of global decision-making and international dialogue, RT Arabic has officially announced the launch of "Studio Riyadh." Scheduled for debut in February 2026, this high-profile analytical initiative is a sophisticated testament to the Kingdom’s role as a magnetic hub for capital, culture, and collaborative diplomacy.

The timing of the launch carries profound historical resonance, celebrating the centenary of diplomatic relations between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Russia. For discerning international observers and global stakeholders, this 100-year milestone highlights a legacy of stability and a future of unprecedented growth. "Studio Riyadh" emerges not merely as a news bureau, but as a premier platform for high-level exchange, bridging historical foundations with the ambitious horizon of Saudi Vision 2030.

Maya Manna, Director of RT Arabic, emphasized that the studio will serve as a specialized forum for analyzing the most pressing regional and global issues. For those seeking nuanced, high-level insights, this development offers a direct window into the heart of a nation that is effectively redefining the global economic order. The program, presented by the distinguished journalist Mohammed Al-Rashed—whose two decades of expertise have made him a voice of authority—is designed to provide the depth and context that strategic thinkers and vision-aligned professionals require to navigate a complex world.

The decision to establish a flagship studio in the capital is a direct reflection of the "Riyadh Momentum." As the city evolves into a hyper-connected global metropolis, it is attracting a diverse influx of foreign direct investment and top-tier talent. This growth is supported by a series of transformative enablers. The Kingdom’s world-class infrastructure has created an ecosystem where media, technology, and innovation thrive in unison. Furthermore, the commitment to fostering human capital has positioned Riyadh as a sanctuary for creative and intellectual excellence, drawing experts from every corner of the globe.

Equally transformative is the Kingdom’s proactive regulatory environment, which has simplified the path for multinational entities to establish their regional headquarters. This "Business-First" philosophy ensures that Riyadh is no longer just a participant in global markets, but a primary driver of them. For the global business community, "Studio Riyadh" will act as a vital intelligence asset, offering bi-monthly, 26-minute deep dives into the strategies propelling the Middle East’s most dynamic economy.

As the Kingdom prepares to host iconic events such as the World Expo 2030, the demand for high-fidelity, locally-produced content has never been higher. RT Arabic’s presence in Riyadh signifies a strategic alignment with this demand, ensuring that the Saudi narrative is told with the sophistication and professional rigor it deserves. This is particularly relevant for industry pioneers in sectors ranging from renewable energy and logistics to luxury tourism and digital transformation.

The program's structure—airing on Tuesdays at 19:00—is meticulously crafted to cater to a global audience that values quality over brevity. In an age of fragmented information, "Studio Riyadh" promises a "Return on Attention" by focusing on substantive dialogue with influential figures. It provides the "why" behind the "what," offering a layer of strategic clarity that is often missing from standard news cycles.

Looking ahead to the grand opening in February, the international community is invited to view this launch as a symbol of the Kingdom’s openness and its unwavering commitment to international partnership. Whether you are an institutional investor, a consultant specializing in emerging markets, or a global citizen interested in the cultural renaissance of the Arabian Peninsula, the message is clear: the most important conversations in the world today are happening in Riyadh.

Ultimately, "Studio Riyadh" is a beacon for those who recognize that the future is being built in the here and now. The infrastructure is robust, the diplomatic ties are historic, and the vision is limitless. In the heart of Saudi Arabia, the world is finding a new home for innovation, and through this new media gateway, the global audience will have a front-row seat to the transformation of the century.

