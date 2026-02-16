Edward Straiter Receives 2025 Global Humanitarian Angel Investor Award, Recognizing the Power of Collective Investment

Edward Straiter, Founder & CEO of Straiter Enterprise

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Edward Straiter has been honored with the 2025 Global Humanitarian Angel Investor Award at the Las Vegas Awards Event, recognizing decades of behind-the-scenes civic and economic impact made possible through trusted angel investment networks, capital partners, and public-private collaboration.Straiter emphasized that the award reflects the work of aligned investors and collaborators who committed capital, discretion, and long-term vision to communities nationwide, often without public recognition. These networks enabled economic development, creative-industry growth, workforce activation, and tourism investment across cities and towns for more than three decades.Serving as a connector rather than a public figurehead, Straiter helped structure and steward partnerships across entertainment, media, talent development, and municipal leadership. As Founder and CEO of Straiter Enterprise , he oversees platforms including UniversalCMG World Entertainment 1954, The Majors Talent Discovery Hub, and the World Jams Radio Network, companies built through shared investment and collaboration.Straiter’s behind-the-scenes work and investment philosophy have been featured in Forbes, Billboard, The Source, Entertainment Weekly, and many others, highlighting his role in facilitating discreet capital alignment, creative-industry growth, and public-private civic partnerships without reliance on public-facing promotion.Central to his work is The Mayor’s Tour, a strictly confidential initiative created for mayors and municipal leaders. Supported by private capital and angel investors who valued discretion, the program facilitated millions of dollars in economic development, tourism promotion, and creative-infrastructure funding, without media exposure or political theater.Insights from these collaborations led to The Mayor’s Table, a four-book series examining the realities of leadership, economic development, and community transformation. Discussions are underway to adapt the series into a film or docu-series.Reflecting on the award, Straiter stated:“This recognition belongs to the angel investors and partners who chose outcomes over visibility. My role was simply to help align trust, capital, and leadership behind the scenes. Real impact doesn’t require applause, only commitment.”The Global Humanitarian Angel Investor Award honors individuals and networks who invest not only capital, but also patience, integrity, and long-term partnership to create measurable human and economic outcomes.About Edward StraiterEdward Straiter is a civic and economic development strategist, connector, and Founder & CEO of Straiter Enterprise. For more than three decades, he has worked behind the scenes with angel investors, capital partners, creatives, and municipal leaders to facilitate economic development, workforce activation, tourism investment, and creative-industry growth across the United States. His work emphasizes discretion, trust-based collaboration, and long-term outcomes over public visibility.About Straiter EnterpriseStraiter Enterprise is a privately held platform company supporting investment-aligned ecosystems across entertainment, media, talent development, and civic collaboration. Through initiatives including UniversalCMG World Entertainment 1954, FameUS, The Majors Talent Discovery Hub, and the World Jams Radio Network, the company helps align capital, leadership, and creative infrastructure to support sustainable community and economic development.

