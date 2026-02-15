Sikh Institute of Higher Education and Association Launches Gurmat Sangeet Classes in Kukrawala Colony, Harse Chhina

New Gurmat Sangeet Program Aims to Preserve Sikh Musical Heritage in Rural Punjab

AMRITSAR, INDIA, February 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Sikh Institute of Higher Education and Association formally inaugurated Gurmat Sangeet classes at Gurdwara Gurdarshan Parkash in Kukrawala Colony, Kukrawal, Amritsar, marking a significant step toward preserving and promoting Sikh spiritual music traditions at the grassroots level.The initiative, led by Dr. Satpreet Singh , PhD, aims to spread the knowledge of Gurmat and classical Sikh devotional music in rural Punjab, particularly in his native village of Harsha Chhina. The program will be conducted at Gurdwara Gurdarshan Parkash with the voluntary support of the Gurdwara Sahib management, which has agreed to provide space for at least one year to facilitate the classes.Renowned Gurmat Sangeet exponent Ustad Onkar Singh Wadala has been appointed to lead the instruction. He will conduct classes at least two days a week, providing structured training in classical raag-based kirtan in accordance with Sikh traditions.Formal Agreement SignedOn the occasion of the launch, an official agreement was signed between the Sikh Institute of Higher Education and Association and the management of Gurdwara Sahib, affirming their collaborative commitment to fostering Gurmat Sangeet education in the community.Representing the Gurdwara Sahib were Bhai Hardeep Singh, Bhai Palwinder Singh Khalsa, Bhai Raghbir Singh, and Bhai Malkiat Singh. Ustad Onkar Singh Wadala was also present at the ceremony.On behalf of the Sikh Institute, Navjot Singh, who currently serves as General Manager for the Amritsar district, attended the signing ceremony. The governing permanent council members of the Institute include Dr. Satpreet Singh, PhD; Bhai Bijay Singh; and Rupinder Kaur. Board members Bhai Sarwan Singh and Navjot Singh also play active roles in overseeing the initiative.Preserving a Sacred TraditionGurmat Sangeet, the traditional musical rendition of Gurbani in prescribed raags, is considered a foundational pillar of Sikh spiritual practice. However, access to formal training in rural areas remains limited. The newly launched classes aim to bridge that gap by offering systematic, authentic instruction within the village community itself.Dr. Satpreet Singh, PhD, emphasized the cultural and spiritual importance of the initiative:“Gurmat Sangeet is not merely music; it is a sacred pathway to understanding Gurbani and connecting deeply with our spiritual heritage. This initiative is my humble effort to ensure that the youth of our villages, especially in Harsha Chhina and surrounding areas, have access to authentic training rooted in tradition. By bringing structured Gurmat Sangeet education to Kukrawala Colony, we are investing in the spiritual and cultural future of our community.”He further added:“Our goal is long-term sustainability. With the generous support of Gurdwara Sahib in providing space for at least one year, we are laying a strong foundation. We hope this model will inspire similar collaborations across Punjab, where institutions and local Gurdwaras work together to revive classical raag-based kirtan.”Rupinder Kaur, a governing permanent council member, highlighted the educational and community dimensions of the program:“This is not just a music class; it is a community movement to revive and preserve the authentic traditions of Sikh devotional music. By engaging children and youth at an early stage, we are nurturing discipline, spirituality, and cultural pride. We are deeply grateful to the Gurdwara Sahib committee for their voluntary support and to Ustad Onkar Singh Wadala Ji for dedicating his time and expertise to guide the next generation.”Community-Centered InitiativeThe program reflects a collaborative spirit between educational institutions and religious bodies, demonstrating how community partnerships can strengthen cultural preservation efforts. The voluntary provision of space by the Gurdwara Sahib underscores the shared commitment to nurturing spiritual education without commercial intent.The presence of respected community members and board representatives at the launch ceremony reinforced the collective ownership of the initiative. Organizers expressed optimism that enrollment will grow steadily as awareness spreads throughout Kukrawala Colony and nearby villages.About the Sikh Institute of Higher Education and AssociationThe Sikh Institute of Higher Education and Association is a non-profit educational organization in India, registered as a Section 8 company under Indian law. As a Section 8 entity, it is legally constituted to promote educational, cultural, and social objectives without any profit motive; all income and resources of the Institute are required to be applied toward achieving its stated goals, and no dividends are paid to members.The Institute was formally incorporated on July 30, 2025, with the intent to advance Sikh education, cultural understanding, and community development. Its mission focuses on empowering individuals through educational initiatives that strengthen spiritual literacy, cultural heritage, and academic knowledge.Through a range of programs—including instructional classes, community workshops, and collaborative events the Institute seeks to make traditional Sikh learning accessible across communities. Its initiatives are grounded in the belief that education rooted in Sikh values can uplift individuals and enrich society at large. The organization serves as a hub for learners of all ages and works closely with local institutions, scholars, and community leaders to fulfill its educational mission.For further information regarding enrollment or partnership opportunities, interested individuals may contact the Sikh Institute of Higher Education and Association, Amritsar district office.

