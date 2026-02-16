Opera Ball 2026: Marvin & Dr. Sina Schertl Attend with Harald Glööckler and Herta Margarete Habsburg-Lothringen

Marvin and Dr. Sina Schertl on the grand staircase of the Vienna State Opera during the 2026 Vienna Opera Ball.

The Casa Padrino founders attended Vienna’s iconic Opera Ball 2026, highlighting their continued presence at prestigious international events.

VIENNA, AUSTRIA, February 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Vienna Opera Ball once again transformed the historic Vienna State Opera into one of Europe’s most distinguished centers of culture, elegance and international society. Recognized as one of the world’s most prestigious social events, the annual ball brings together leading figures from business, culture and aristocracy for an evening defined by tradition, refinement and global networking. Marvin Schertl , founder of the international luxury interior brand Casa Padrino , and Dr. Sina Schertl were among the distinguished guests attending the 2026 edition of the renowned event. The couple spent the evening in an exclusive loge alongside fashion designer Harald Glööckler, Her Highness Herta Margarete of Habsburg and selected guests.Set against the magnificent architecture of the Vienna State Opera, the evening commenced with the traditional opening ceremony and the entrance of the debutantes, followed by the iconic call of “Alles Walzer.” The historic surroundings, illuminated by grand chandeliers and accompanied by classical music, created an atmosphere that continues to define the Opera Ball as a symbol of European cultural heritage.Dr. Sina Schertl appeared in a rose-colored, intricately embroidered evening gown complemented by diamond jewelry, while Marvin Schertl chose a classic black tailcoat, reflecting the timeless elegance associated with the Opera Ball tradition. Their appearance embodied a refined balance between classical sophistication and contemporary style.“The Vienna Opera Ball represents a form of elegance that is not staged, but lived,” said Marvin Schertl. “It is a privilege to be part of a cultural tradition that has shaped European society for generations.”Dr. Sina Schertl added, “The combination of history, music and international presence makes this event truly unique. The atmosphere is both inspiring and deeply rooted in tradition.”For Casa Padrino, internationally recognized for luxury interiors inspired by Baroque, Neoclassical and Art Deco design, attending the Vienna Opera Ball reflects the brand’s continued presence at selected high-profile international events. The company designs and produces exclusive interior concepts for private residences, grand hotels and prestigious properties worldwide, combining traditional craftsmanship with refined luxury aesthetics.In recent years, Casa Padrino has also been represented at renowned international events in Monaco and Cannes, further strengthening its global visibility within the luxury sector. The Vienna Opera Ball 2026 once again highlighted the enduring connection between European cultural heritage and contemporary international networking — values that closely align with the philosophy of Casa Padrino.As one of the most iconic cultural events in Europe, the Vienna Opera Ball remains a symbol of tradition, excellence and timeless sophistication — a setting that continues to attract distinguished guests from around the world.

