FRIDAY MEASLES UPDATE: DPH Reports 17 New Measles Cases in Upstate, Bringing Outbreak total to 950, Additional Public Exposures

Feb. 13, 2026

COLUMBIA, S.C. ― The South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) is reporting 17 new cases of measles in the state since Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases in South Carolina related to the Upstate outbreak to 950.

There are currently 186 people in quarantine and nine in isolation. The latest end of quarantine for these is March 8.

DPH has identified numerous locations where exposures to infectious measles may have occurred. DPH has defined the times of potential exposure at the following locations:

Itto Ramen Bar at 1807 Poinsett Highway, Greenville, S.C. on Thursday, Feb. 5 from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m.

HomeGoods at 1125 Woodruff Road, Greenville, S.C. on Thursday, Feb. 5 from 10 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

Children's Medical Center at 841 S. Buncombe Road, Greer, S.C. all day on Wednesday, Feb. 4 and Friday, Feb. 6.

The risk of exposure in the locations is limited to the specific dates and times announced. Once that time frame has passed, the location is not an ongoing risk for measles exposure. Exposures occurred only when an infectious person was present during the defined time. These locations are not a source of ongoing exposure, and businesses and locations identified are not responsible for a person with measles having been present.

People who were exposed at Itto Ramen Bar and HomeGoods, especially those without immunity through vaccination or previous disease, should monitor for symptoms through Feb. 26. Those exposed at Children’s Medical Center should monitor for symptoms through Feb. 27.

Vaccination continues to be the best way to prevent measles and stop this outbreak. Vaccines are available at many primary care provider offices and pharmacies, as well as DPH Health Departments.

In response to the ongoing measles outbreak in the Upstate, DPH will activate its Mobile Health Unit to offer measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccination to the public at no cost on Friday, March 3 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Grace Community Church, 570 Magnolia Street, Spartanburg.

To stay up-to-date on the latest measles outbreak information, visit our dedicated webpage here. For additional data related to the outbreak, visit our Measles Dashboard.

Outbreak Data Points

Age breakdown of 950 cases:

Under 5: 246

5-17: 611

18+: 82

Unknown: 11

Vaccination status:

883 unvaccinated, 19 partially vaccinated with one of the recommended two-dose MMR sequence, 26 vaccinated, and 22 unknown.

