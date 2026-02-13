Submit Release
DPH Confirms Eleven Additional Winter Storm-Related Deaths in South Carolina, Bringing Total to Seventeen

Feb. 13, 2026

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) is announcing 11 additional deaths confirmed as being related to the winter storms that swept through the state at the end of January through early February, bringing the total number of storm-related fatalities to 17.

The table below contains details about the additional 11 deaths that occurred between January 31 and February 3, 2026.

Date County Age Sex Cause of Death
1/31/2026 Abbeville 36 Male Blunt force trauma (accidental)
2/2/2026 Anderson 67 Male Hypothermia
2/1/2026 Beaufort 60 Male Hypothermia
2/2/2026 Beaufort 85 Male Hypothermia with potential CO2 Exposure
1/25/2026 Calhoun 48 Male Hypothermia
2/1/2026 Charleston 30 Male Blunt force trauma (traffic-related)
1/31/2026 Colleton 29 Male Blunt force trauma (traffic-related)
2/1/2026 Horry 78 Male Myocardial Infarction
1/31/2026 Lexington 39 Female Blunt force trauma (traffic-related)
2/3/2026 Lexington 90 Female Hypothermia
1/31/2026 Richland 54 Male Hypothermia

For questions regarding the fatalities, contact the appropriate coroner’s office.

