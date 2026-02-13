DPH Confirms Eleven Additional Winter Storm-Related Deaths in South Carolina, Bringing Total to Seventeen
Feb. 13, 2026
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) is announcing 11 additional deaths confirmed as being related to the winter storms that swept through the state at the end of January through early February, bringing the total number of storm-related fatalities to 17.
The table below contains details about the additional 11 deaths that occurred between January 31 and February 3, 2026.
|Date
|County
|Age
|Sex
|Cause of Death
|1/31/2026
|Abbeville
|36
|Male
|Blunt force trauma (accidental)
|2/2/2026
|Anderson
|67
|Male
|Hypothermia
|2/1/2026
|Beaufort
|60
|Male
|Hypothermia
|2/2/2026
|Beaufort
|85
|Male
|Hypothermia with potential CO2 Exposure
|1/25/2026
|Calhoun
|48
|Male
|Hypothermia
|2/1/2026
|Charleston
|30
|Male
|Blunt force trauma (traffic-related)
|1/31/2026
|Colleton
|29
|Male
|Blunt force trauma (traffic-related)
|2/1/2026
|Horry
|78
|Male
|Myocardial Infarction
|1/31/2026
|Lexington
|39
|Female
|Blunt force trauma (traffic-related)
|2/3/2026
|Lexington
|90
|Female
|Hypothermia
|1/31/2026
|Richland
|54
|Male
|Hypothermia
For questions regarding the fatalities, contact the appropriate coroner’s office.
