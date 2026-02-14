NEA Foundation Honors Colorado Educator with NEA Member Benefits Award for Teaching Excellence

Janet Damon, a history and social studies educator at DELTA High School in Denver, Colo., accepts the 2026 NEA Member Benefits Award for Teaching Excellence and $25,000 at The NEA Foundation's Salute to Excellence in Education Gala on February 13 in Washi

Denver educator Janet Damon receives 2026 NEA Member Benefits Award for Teaching Excellence & $25,000 at The NEA Foundation's Salute to Excellence in Education

WASHINGTON, DC, DC, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The NEA Foundation announced tonight that Janet Damon, a ninth through twelfth grade history and social studies educator at DELTA High School in Denver, Colo., is the recipient of the 2026 NEA Member Benefits Award for Teaching Excellence, one of public education's top honors. The award, which comes with $25,000, was presented to Damon by NEA Member Benefits President and CEO Leona Lindner at the NEA Foundation Salute to Excellence in Education Gala on the evening of February 13."Janet embodies the transformative power of education through her unwavering belief that literacy is a vehicle for liberation and self-determination," said President and CEO of The NEA Foundation Sara A. Sneed. "Her commitment to creating inclusive spaces where all students feel valued and connected to their learning serves as an inspiration to educators across the country and a reminder that we can create positive change both inside and outside our classrooms."Over her 25-year career at DELTA High School, a Title I pathways school in an urban community, Damon has served students in multiple capacities, including as a history teacher, literacy interventionist, K-12 school librarian, and professional development instructor. Named the 2025 Colorado Teacher of the Year and a finalist for the National Teacher of the Year award, Damon's teaching philosophy centers on inquiry-based learning and engaging students in real-world issues to humanize their learning.One of the innovative ways Damon has connected students and families with literacy and learning is through the Nature Book Club, which she established to encourage city-wide literacy engagement for youth and families. She co-founded Afros and Books, a nonprofit organization that provides marginalized communities with access to diverse literature. Additionally, Damon founded Soft Spirit Yoga to bring mindfulness practices to youth, families, and fellow educators. Through her partnerships with Cherry Creek and Colorado State University, she offers free national park memberships to families and conducts community restoration projects.Damon actively contributes to her profession through her role as a building representative for the Denver Classroom Teachers Association and as an active member of the Colorado Education Association. She founded Denver Public Schools' first Women of Colorado affinity group to support the collective strength of all educators, particularly women of color. As a professional development developer and school librarian facilitator for Denver Public Schools, Damon provides professional learning to educators on anti-bias pedagogy, literacy development, and trauma-sensitive instruction.The NEA Member Benefits Award was one of several honors presented at the 2026 Salute to Excellence in Education Gala on February 13 at The Anthem in Washington, D.C. At the event, The NEA Foundation also recognized individuals and organizations for their positive impact on public education, including recipients of the Outstanding Service to Public Education Award, the Equity Partner Award, and the Student Voices for Education Award.About The NEA FoundationThe NEA Foundation is a nonprofit organization committed to promoting justice, opportunity, equity, and excellence in public education. Founded by educators in 1969, The NEA Foundation ensures that all students have access to the high-quality learning experiences they need to become informed, empathetic, and engaged citizens—vital to a thriving democracy. For more information, visit www.neafoundation.org

