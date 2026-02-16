U.S. Nonprofit Leader Dr. Tameir M. Moore Receives Honorary Doctorate from GSFEN Business School (UK)

Dr Tameir M. Moore

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, February 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GSFEN Business School is pleased to announce that Dr. Tameir M. Moore, an influential American nonprofit executive and Founder of 4THELUV, has been awarded the prestigious Honorary Doctorate in Business Administration (DBA). The award was formally issued by Lord Prof. Prince Blessing Lawal, Founder & Global President of GSFEN Business School.Dr. Moore has earned national recognition across the United States for his transformative leadership in nonprofit development, community organizing, and large‑scale event strategy. His work is defined by a deep commitment to strengthening communities, fostering meaningful collaboration, and creating purpose‑driven experiences that inspire connection and measurable social impact.As Founder of 4THELUV, Dr. Moore has led service‑based initiatives that uplift underserved populations, mobilize volunteers, and cultivate environments where individuals feel supported, valued, and empowered. His ability to bridge industries and communities has positioned him as a respected voice in social innovation and experiential engagement.In issuing the award, Lord Prof. Prince Blessing Lawal commended Dr. Moore’s “unwavering dedication to service, innovation, and community upliftment,” noting that his contributions “reflect the global leadership values that GSFEN Business School is committed to advancing.”GSFEN Business School recognizes Dr. Moore for:• His exceptional leadership within the U.S. nonprofit and community‑impact sectors• His innovative contributions to business, social enterprise, and experiential programming• His commitment to empowering communities through intentional collaboration and service• His distinguished record of excellence, integrity, and purpose‑driven impactWith this conferral, Dr. Moore joins an esteemed group of GSFEN honorary scholars whose work continues to shape communities and industries across the world.GSFEN Business School extends its warmest congratulations to Dr. Tameir M. Moore (DBA) on this distinguished recognition.

