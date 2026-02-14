Industry Analyst on T-Mobile Capital Markets Day 2026 and Earnings

Industry Analyst

Analyst Jeff Kagan discusses what's coming next for T-Mobile and wireless industry

Jeff Kagan has been described as the most widely quoted analyst in the telecommunications industry.” — Dick Martin, former Executive VP of Public Relations at AT&T in his book

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The following commentary is from Jeff Kagan, Industry Analyst and Columnist covering wireless , 5G, AI , telecom, and emerging technology trends for four decades. Kagan provides analysis and projections on companies, technologies, regulations, and market shifts.Media: This commentary may be used in coverage of this story.Jeff Kagan says, “ T-Mobile has delivered solid growth and has outperformed many competitors over the past decade. That being said, the wireless landscape is always changing. New technologies like AI, FWA and more are now rewriting the rules of success in wireless for the next decade.”“Moving forward, success requires a renewed, focused, accurate, and creative growth strategy, with AI and other new ideas at the center of the storm,” according to Kagan.During T-Mobile Capital Markets Day and earnings discussion, several points stood out:1. Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) GrowthT-Mobile CEO Srini Gopalan emphasized that FWA is here to stay. The company now expects to reach 15 million FWA customers by 2030, up from its previous forecast of 12 million by 2028. This signals long-term confidence in wireless home broadband as an important growth engine.2. Customer Churn PressuresReducing customer churn remains a top priority across the industry. T-Mobile’s churn rate increased 10 basis points year-over-year to 1.02%. While still competitive, it reflects mounting pressure in a saturated and highly competitive market.3. Revenue vs. ProfitabilityAnother stress point: while total service revenue increased 10%, net income declined 29.5%. Revenue growth is encouraging, but margin compression and profitability trends will require close attention going forward.“While T-Mobile remains strong today, headwinds of change are in the air. The question is: who will lead tomorrow?” asks Kagan.To understand where the wireless industry is heading next, it helps to step back and look at this with a longer-term perspective.Roughly a decade ago, AT&T and Verizon were the clear leaders in telecom and wireless, delivering consistent growth. Sprint ranked number three, and T-Mobile was number four.Then, under new leadership, T-Mobile launched an aggressive growth strategy. T-Mobile ultimately acquired Sprint, strengthening its scale and accelerating its momentum.“Winds of change are always present in the wireless and telecom industry,” says Kagan. “Yesterday’s leaders can lose their edge to competitors with newer, stronger or more innovative ideas.”“What investors, consumers, business customers, workers, and the media didn’t realize at that time was how much industry change was coming, and how quickly T-Mobile would rise while AT&T and Verizon would begin to struggle,” Kagan adds.After a decade of struggle, the wireless industry has new executive leadership and the rapid rise of AI and other technology in the competitive landscape is evolving once again.“Today, Verizon is potentially entering a new growth wave under new CEO Dan Schulman. AT&T is continuing its recovery under CEO John Stankey. T-Mobile has a new CEO Srini Gopalan. All three are stepping into what could eventually be viewed as the beginning of another volatile chapter in the wireless industry,” says Kagan.Over the decades, each of the three major wireless leaders has experienced cycles of expansion followed by slower growth.“The next big question is which of the three wireless giants will lead going forward and what strategy they will use. Will the focus remain on core wireless services? Will AI and FWA become the primary growth engine? Or will something entirely new emerge?” Kagan asks.“As an industry analyst, I have spent years meeting with senior executives across competing companies as they position themselves for future growth. I have listened to their strategies as they try and look their best. I also shared my perspective on the evolving marketplace, emerging opportunities, and challenges,” says Kagan.“I believe we are entering the next chapter of growth and transformation, not only for individual competitors, large and small, but for the entire industry, driven today largely by AI and FWA,” he adds.“Going forward, we must keep our eyes open to all players, new technologies, and innovative ideas that will continue reshaping the marketplace.”Competitors to T-Mobile include large and small wireless providers such as AT&T, Verizon, Xfinity, Spectrum, Altice (Optimum), and numerous wireless resellers.Potential future competitors could also include major technology companies such as Google, Apple, Microsoft, and others that increasingly influence the wireless ecosystem.“Once again, wireless leadership is up for grabs,” says Kagan. “That growth opportunity and challenge should be considered good news for every wireless carrier.”“While we cannot yet predict exactly how the next ten years will unfold or who will ultimately lead, I believe growth will accelerate, move in new directions, and once again redefine the entire industry. Once again, the real question today is: who will lead in that next chapter?” Kagan concludes.About Jeff KaganJeff Kagan is an Atlanta-based Industry Analyst, Columnist, Consultant, Influencer, and Keynote Speaker. For more than 40 years, he has provided analysis and commentary on innovation, market trends, and company performance across wireless, telecom, 5G, 6G, AI, and other high-growth sectors, serving both B2B and B2C markets.Former AT&T Executive Vice President of Public Relations Dick Martin highlighted Kagan’s influence in his book Tough Calls: AT&T and the Hard Lessons Learned from the Telecom Wars, writing:“Jeff Kagan has been described as the most widely quoted analyst in the telecommunications industry.”Kagan has written and appeared in thousands of columns, articles and news stories translating complex technology trends into clear, practical insights for executives, investors, customers, and employees.Companies interested in including Kagan in their Industry Analyst Relations program may send an email request.To see coverage featuring Jeff Kagan, search “Jeff Kagan” on Google News or Google.# # #

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.