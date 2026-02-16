Aseel Advances Its Mission to Help 1 Million People With Transparent, Verifiable Aid Delivery Platform

Aseel The Platform For Eveything Do Good Aseel Logo Aseel Buy Good Shop For handmade products from artisans

DC-based Aseel accelerates humanitarian impact with Campaign+, OMID IDs, Direct Aid, and AidOS — featured by BBC, NPR, and Reuters.

Aseel is on a mission to help one million people in humanitarian crisis, with transparent, verifiable proof of delivery for every family we support.” — Nasrat Khalid, Founder and CEO of Aseel

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aseel ( https://aseelapp.com ), the platform for everything Do Good , is advancing its bold mission to help one million people in humanitarian crisis through transparent, technology-driven aid delivery. Headquartered in Washington DC with operations in Turkiye and Afghanistan, Aseel is redefining how the world gives, delivers, and verifies humanitarian assistance.What Is Aseel and How Does It Work?Aseel is a purpose-driven digital platform that enables individuals and organizations to send direct aid, create fundraising campaigns, and shop handmade goods — all in one place. Every donation on Aseel comes with proof of delivery, every aid recipient has a verified identification profile through OMID (Hope) IDs, and a community of local Atalan (Heroes) ensures aid reaches the right hands.Founded by CEO Nasrat Khalid, Aseel has earned recognition from leading global institutions. The OMID ID system was recognized as a MIT Solve Semi-Finalist Idea in 2024, and the platform has received the 2023 Andrew Rice Award for Excellence in Development, the 2023 Extreme Tech Challenge Japan Winner award, and was selected for the 2024 Million Lives Collective. Aseel has been featured by BBC World News, NPR, Reuters, ZDF, and Technical.ly.Key Platform Features Driving Transparent Humanitarian ImpactDo Good ( https://aseelapp.com ): Aseel's core humanitarian aid platform provides end-to-end visibility for every donation. Donors can support individuals and families in need through verified profiles, with each transaction tracked from contribution to delivery.Campaign+ ( https://aseelapp.com/campaigns ): Campaign+ represents a new era of fundraising on the Aseel platform, enabling users and nonprofits to create and distribute fundraising campaigns for humanitarian, education, health, emergency, and financial causes — all managed within a single integrated system.Direct Aid ( https://aseelapp.com/direct-aid ): Aseel's Direct Aid feature allows donors to send targeted assistance packages — including food, winter supplies, and cash — directly to verified families. Every Direct Aid transaction includes proof of delivery with photographic and logistical verification.OMID IDs: The OMID (Hope) identification system provides each aid recipient with a verified digital identity profile. Recognized as a MIT Solve Semi-Finalist, OMID IDs ensure that every person receiving support through Aseel is identified and accounted for, bringing unprecedented accountability to the aid sector.AidOS ( https://aseelapp.com/aidos ): AidOS is Aseel's all-in-one solution for nonprofits to manage transparent aid operations. It supports beneficiary identification, efficient aid deployment, real-time tracking, and easy fundraising, ensuring every donation reaches the right person with full visibility. AidOS combines OMID ID for verification, Direct Aid for instant support, Campaign+ for fundraising, and the Atalan network for trusted delivery.Buy Good ( https://aseelapp.com/buy-good ): Aseel Buy Good connects artisans from underserved regions with global consumers, offering handmade ceramics, leather goods, carpets, jewelry, home decor, and more — shipped directly to doorsteps worldwide.CEO Nasrat Khalid at UNGA Week 2025In September 2025, Aseel CEO Nasrat Khalid spoke at the Transformative Impact Summit during United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Week, reinforcing Aseel's commitment to global solidarity and transparent aid. Khalid's participation at UNGA underscores the platform's growing recognition on the world stage as a leader in decentralized, verifiable humanitarian aid delivery.A Mission to Help One Million PeopleAseel's founder has set a clear goal: help one million people in humanitarian crisis with transparent, verifiable proof of delivery for every family supported. Whether through donations, aid packages, or purchases through Buy Good, every Aseel user contributes to this mission.To learn more about Aseel's mission, explore the platform, or support people in need, visit https://aseelapp.com . For the latest news and media coverage, visit the Aseel Newsroom at https://aseelapp.com/newsroom About AseelAseel, meaning "Authentic" and "Original" in Pashto and Dari, is the platform for everything Do Good. Headquartered in Washington DC with teams in Turkiye and Afghanistan, Aseel builds the infrastructure for the purpose economy — connecting three billion people currently excluded from the digital economy. The platform integrates humanitarian aid delivery, fundraising, artisan commerce, and nonprofit management tools into one transparent ecosystem. Aseel has been recognized by MIT Solve, the Andrew Rice Award, Extreme Tech Challenge, and the Million Lives Collective, and has been featured by BBC World News, NPR, Reuters, and ZDF. Visit https://aseelapp.com

Aseel v2.5 launch

