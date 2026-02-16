Doctor-Founded Episenz Skin Science Signals a New Era of Preventive Skincare: Vision for the Future of Skin Health

Day care elixir CEO and Founder Night Repairing body coat

In an exclusive interaction, founders Dr. Geetendra Singh Dhanawat shared insights into the philosophy, science, and future vision behind Episenz Skin Science.

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mumbai, India: In a time when skin concerns are rising due to pollution, stress, and extreme environmental exposure, a new doctor-founded skincare venture is stepping into the spotlight with a bold vision. Episenz Skin Science Private Limited, founded by physicians and healthcare entrepreneurs, aims to redefine skincare as preventive skin health rather than mere cosmetic care.In an exclusive interaction, founders Dr. Geetendra Singh Dhanawat and Dr. Narendra Singh Chandel shared insights into the philosophy, science, and future vision behind Episenz Skin Science.“Skincare Should Be Preventive Health, Not Just Beauty” – Dr. GeetendraSpeaking about the inspiration behind Episenz, Dr. Geetendra Singh Dhanawat emphasized that modern skincare needs a fundamental shift in approach.“For decades, skincare has largely been marketed as beauty enhancement. But from a medical perspective, skin is our largest protective organ. It faces continuous exposure to UV radiation, pollution, blue light, heat, and stress. Yet most people treat skincare as occasional cosmetic care rather than daily preventive health,” said Dr. Geetendra.He believes the future of skincare lies in a science-driven, doctor-backed preventive model that focuses on protecting and repairing the skin continuously rather than addressing damage after it occurs.“We are entering an era where skincare must move from vanity to vitality. Just as we brush our teeth daily for preventive health, skin too needs a continuous protection and recovery approach,” he added.Rising Skin Challenges in a High-Exposure WorldBoth founders highlighted that today’s urban population faces unprecedented skin stress. Increasing UV radiation, pollution levels, lifestyle changes, and digital screen exposure have created new dermatological challenges.“We are witnessing more cases of sensitive skin, barrier damage, early ageing, and pigmentation across age groups,” said Dr. Narendra Singh Chandel.“What is concerning is that consumers are confused between cosmetic claims and clinically credible solutions. There is a clear gap between dermatology and everyday skincare.”According to Dr. Chandel, the global dermacosmetics market is rapidly expanding, reflecting rising awareness about evidence-based skincare. However, he believes there is still significant space for brands that combine medical science with accessible daily use.A Doctor-Driven Philosophy for the Next DecadeWhen asked what differentiates Episenz from typical skincare brands, Dr. Geetendra emphasized the company’s long-term vision rather than immediate product launches.“Our goal is not to build just another skincare brand. We want to build one of the most trusted doctor-backed skin science platforms globally. The focus is on continuous skin protection, recovery, and strengthening in a world where environmental exposure is constant.”He further shared that the company’s philosophy revolves around a 24×7 skin health approach — protecting skin during the day and supporting recovery at night — backed by dermatological science and safe formulations.Dr. Chandel added that the company’s research and formulation strategy blends modern dermatology with carefully selected nature-derived ingredients.“Science and nature must work together. Consumers today want effective formulations that are also gentle and safe for sensitive or reactive skin. Our work focuses on creating that balance with clinical credibility.”India as a Launchpad for Global Skin Science InnovationThe founders believe India offers a unique opportunity for dermatology-led skincare innovation due to its diverse climate, high sun exposure, and rapidly growing awareness of skin health.“India is one of the most demanding environments for skin — high UV, pollution, and heat. If a skincare solution works here, it can work globally,” said Dr. Geetendra.The company plans to build a strong digital-first presence while collaborating with dermatologists, aesthetic clinics, and healthcare professionals. The long-term roadmap includes expansion into global markets, particularly regions with high sun exposure and demand for preventive skincare solutions.Building Trust Through Science and EducationInstead of relying solely on conventional marketing, Episenz aims to focus on education-driven growth.“We believe the future of skincare brands lies in trust and transparency. Consumers are increasingly seeking doctor-backed solutions, evidence-based formulations, and honest communication,” Dr. Chandel noted.The founders also emphasized their commitment to digital awareness, research-based content, and collaborations with skin health experts to help consumers understand preventive skincare better.A Vision Beyond ProductsAs the conversation concluded, Dr. Geetendra shared a broader vision for Episenz.“Our ambition is not limited to launching products. We want Episenz to become synonymous with preventive skin health globally — a brand that people trust for continuous skin protection in modern life. The journey has just begun, and we are building it with science, credibility, and long-term vision.”With a doctor-led foundation, a preventive health philosophy, and a global outlook, Episenz Skin Science Private Limited is positioning itself as a new-age skin science company focused on trust, research, and long-term skin wellness.About Episenz Skin Science Private LimitedEpisenz Skin Science Private Limited is a doctor-founded dermatology-driven skincare innovation company focused on preventive skin health and science-based formulations for continuous protection and recovery. Headquartered in Mumbai, the company aims to build a globally trusted doctor-backed skincare platform combining dermatological science with modern lifestyle needs.Media Contact:Episenz Skin Science Private LimitedMumbai, IndiaEmail: wecare@episenz.comWebsite: www.episenz.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.