TSM Roofing LLC Joins Scottsdale Area Chamber of Commerce to Drive Community Prosperity and Business Leadership

Scottsdale Chamber of Commerce Logo Sheldon Murphy - Owner of TSM Roofing

Owens Corning Platinum Preferred Contractor Deepens Local Roots to Provide Elite Roofing Solutions in Scottsdale and the North Valley

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SCOTTSDALE , AZ — February 14, 2026 — TSM Roofing , a premier provider of residential roofing and commercial roofing solutions, is proud to announce its official membership with the Scottsdale Area Chamber of Commerce . This partnership marks a significant milestone in TSM Roofing’s mission to deepen community engagement and support the economic vitality of the Scottsdale and North Valley regions."At TSM Roofing, we believe that a strong community is built on a foundation of integrity and mutual support. Joining the Scottsdale Area Chamber of Commerce is a vital step in our mission to help build a vibrant and prosperous community through business leadership. We aren't just protecting homes, we are investing in the long-term resilience of the neighborhoods where our team lives and works. We look forward to collaborating with fellow local leaders to ensure Scottsdale remains a premier place to live, work, and thrive."Through this membership, TSM Roofing will participate in Chamber-led initiatives, business advocacy programs, and local networking events designed to foster sustainable growth within the Scottsdale area. This involvement allows the TSM team to share specialized expertise in Arizona-specific roofing challenges, including monsoon mitigation and high-efficiency "cool roof" systems.About TSM RoofingTSM Roofing LLC is a licensed, bonded, and insured roofing company serving the state of Arizona with physical offices in Phoenix (Maricopa County) and Prescott Valley (Yavapai County). Under the leadership of founder Sheldon Murphy, TSM Roofing LLC has established a reputation for excellence in roof replacement, repair, and solar detachment services. The organization is a recognized Owens Corning Platinum Preferred Contractor, a distinction held by only approximately the top 1% of roofers nationwide. We are dedicated to providing durable roofing solutions and active community support throughout the Phoenix Metro and Quad-City regions.

